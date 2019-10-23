Tallahassee Community College’s Genevieve Printiss was named the NJCAA Female Runner of the Week last week.

Printiss, of Carrabelle, a 2018 Franklin County High School grad, is the Eagles’ first-ever runner to receive a weekly award by either the National Junior College Athletic Association or the U.S. Track & Field and Cross County Coaches Association.

“Genevieve's achievement is impressive, but certainly not surprising,” said head coach Gary Droze. “In the young history of our program, she has set not only TCC's 5K school record, but also the gold standard for devoted training. She simply does not miss workouts, and it continues to pay off for her and the team.”

Printiss, a sophomore, ran a school record time in the 5K at the Oct. 11 Florida State University Invitational.

Finishing with a time of 20:04.5, Printiss broke Meagan Giddens’ school record of 20:06.7 to finish 99th overall in the field and tops among two-year runners.

Printiss and her running mates are now preparing for the FCSAA Championships, which will take place Friday, Oct. 25 at Apalachee Regional Park.