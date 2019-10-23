During the second week in October Michaelin Reamy Watts, of Apalachicola, and Russell Cumbie, of Carrabelle, competed in tennis at the Huntsman World Senior Games held in St. George, Utah.

The Games, founded and run by the Jon Huntsman Family Foundation, saw 11,000 athletes competing in 32 sports with participants from 30 countries. The games were run seamlessly by 2,400 volunteers beginning with a spectacular opening ceremony held in the Dixie State University stadium in St. George, Utah.

Watts and Cumbie won the silver medal in mixed doubles in the 80s age group, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7, losing in a third set tie breaker in the finals to the top-seeded team from Texas and Indiana. Watts and her partner Judith Smith, from Boston, won the gold medal in the 80s women’s doubles, 6-3, 6-3, defeating the top-seeded team from Texas and the Midwest.