TALLAHASSEE – You ain’t seen the best of Niceville yet.

That was the postgame message of Grant Thomas, oozing pride from a 9-0 start and the Eagles’ first district title since 2015 following Friday night’s 57-8 win at Chiles.

Yeah, that Chiles, the same six seed in the RPI ranks that hung 49 points on Navarre in a road win two weeks ago.

Fittingly, Thompson then exposed two scary truths for the rest of 7A.

"I know that we’re still hungry and I think we’re still getting better," said the man who succeeded lauded coach John Hicks last spring.

But it turns out, not being content and finding time to celebrate a district title are not mutually exclusive.

After all, the Eagles are 5-0 in District 1-7A, the baddest district in the 7A land with five times currently ranked in the top eight of the Region 1 RPI ranks,

"This is a big deal when you look back at the teams in District 1-7A. The SEC West is what we call it," Thompson said. "We celebrated after the game and now we’ll have a short turnover and start getting ready tomorrow for Leon.

Stat of the Night: 5

That’s the amount of touchdowns Dom Annichiarico scored … in the first half alone.

That mark included touchdown receptions of 79 and 56 yards from Will Koch and tied Ozzie Willhite’s mark from 1989 for the most touchdowns in a game.

"Dom Annichiarico makes plays," Thompson said.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Dom Annichiarico, Niceville WR

Who else?! You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone celebrating the district title more than Annichiarico, whose first half helped the Eagles to a 43-8 first-half lead.

Shawn Parker and Addison Moore added offense touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jevon Oliver, Niceville DB

Oliver had a pick-six to highlight another staunch defensive effort from Niceville, which is allowing less than nine points per game and forced five turnovers (three picks, two fumble recoveries) Friday night.

That includes interceptions by Oliver, Jackson Luberto and Roland Mathews and fumble recoveries by Colton Hammond and Wyatt Winslette. Meanwhile the Eagles didn’t allow any points over the final three quarters.

"They played really well," Thompson said. "It’s just flying around and aggressive football. Coach (Rod) Taylor had a great game plan and our guys executed."

QUOTABLE

Thompson on the district crown: "I don’t know if it’s really set in. I’m just so proud of our coaches and players."

UP NEXT: Niceville hosts district foe Leon (3-5) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night.