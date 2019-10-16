It’s that time of the week again, folks. As they say in football, let’s do those Power Rankings!

As always, please keep in mind these rankings are based on the success each team is having and not necessarily head-to-head matchups.

Ladies and gents, let the trash talk begin!

No. 1 – Baker (7-0); Last Week: 1

So what did we learn Friday, kids? We learned the consensus No. 1 team in Class 1A can take a whole half off and still win by four touchdowns.

Gator coach Matt Brunson said his team “lacked emotion in the first half” Friday. Baker responded with 366 rushing yards, Joe Brunson and Jackson Adams each topping 100 yards and scoring twice.

Also No. 1 – Niceville (8-0); Last Week: 2

What more do you want from me? You can call the Eagles 1A if that makes you feel better, but I just can’t call Niceville or Baker No. 2 anymore.

In a season where so many of our area teams have endured through seesawing campaigns, both the Eagles and the Gators have been miraculously consistent.

This past week in a 41-28 victory against Tate, Niceville’s starters exited the game in the third quarter. The Eagles are playoff ready.

No. 3 – Choctaw (4-3); Last Week: 7

Why the big leap? Well, Choctaw has quietly turned in an undefeated performance in District 1-5A this season and currently ranks sixth overall in Region 1-5A. The Indians also rank second in their district behind Pine Forest, whom they will have a chance to beat Friday in Joe Etheredge Stadium.

No. 4 – Freeport (6-2); Last Week 3

Freeport’s team bus wouldn’t start at dinner on Friday, so the Bulldogs didn’t make it to Jay until about 15 minutes before kickoff.

And unfortunately, in their haste to make it there, they apparently forgot their defense at the Cracker Barrel, Freeport surrendering 47 points to the Roayals.

The Bulldogs have now surrendered 102 combined points in the past two weeks. That desperately needs to be corrected before the playoffs start.

No. 5 – Crestview (4-3); Last Week: 4

The Bulldogs had a bye this past week. Hopefully, that doesn’t derail any momentum Crestview built up during its current three-game win streak, given a tough 5-2 Lincoln team is coming to The Jack on Friday, coming off a bye of its own.

No. 6 – Navarre (4-4); Last Week: 5

Good: After scoring 10 or fewer points in each of its previous three games, the Raider offense finally woke up and dropped 31 on Chiles this past Friday. Bad: Navarre allowed 49 points to the Timberwolves.

The roller coaster ride continues.

No. 7 – South Walton (3-4); Last Week: 6

With the defense getting pushed around and the ground game almost nonexistent, it became quickly apparent Friday that South Walton would need to score on virtually every possession Friday against Northview to stay in the game.

Quarterback Drake Roberts tried his best, passing for 299 yards with three total touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.

No. 8 – Walton (3-4); Last Week: 8

After winning two straight to open the year, the Braves have dropped four of their past five. Hopefully, the bye week was enough to iron out some of their issues.

No. 9 – Rocky Bayou (1-6); Last Week: 10

Hey, the Knights got a win. Nice.

No. 10 – Fort Walton Beach (3-5); Last Week: 9

Hey, the Vikings didn’t get a win. That’s, uh, not so nice.