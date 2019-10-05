RAINBOW CITY — A nine-minute stretch in the second half was all it took for Westbrook Christian to see Friday’s Class 2A, Region 6 game against Ranburne slip away.

Only down 14-7 at the half, the Warriors had battled the Bulldogs to a near draw in the first two quarters. But come the third quarter, the Westbrook defense suddenly couldn’t stop the Bulldogs’ rushing attack, while the Ranburne defense, which came into the game allowing a mere 3 points per outing, locked Westbrook’s offense down to the tune of -15 yards in the third quarter. The net result — a 33-13 victory by the Bulldogs.

Ranburne (6-0, 4-0) got the ball to start the third and marched 79 yards in eight plays (all runs) for a touchdown to lead 20-7 (the extra point was missed).

The Warriors (4-2, 1-2) got the ball at the Bulldog 44 after the kickoff on a nice Joe Tucker return, but three offensive plays went for -10 yards, forcing a punt. What followed that was another drive of 79 yards in eight plays (seven runs) for a score and a 27-7 lead late in the third.

After Westbrook failed to convert a fourth down on its next drive, Ranburne tacked on its final score of the night with 11:44 left in the game. With the way the Bulldogs’ defense was playing, it was more than enough.

Westbrook’s first score of the game came on John Reese Bellew’s 25-yard run with 10:35 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 8-7. The Warriors’ final score came on the last play of the game, when Asher Keck broke free for a 95-yard run — his only touch of the night.

Star of the Night

Jaxon Langley didn’t put up huge numbers in the Bulldogs’ spread-it-around attack, but he made some big plays. He rushed for a 73-yard touchdown in the first half and completed five of nine throws for 80 yards and two touchdowns, including a 20-yard toss to Tyler Craft that capped the Bulldogs’ scoring and truly put the game out of reach.

Play of the Game

When Damon Calhoun scored on a twisting, spinning, tackle-breaking 15-yard run with 3:29 left in the third to make it a 20-point Ranburne lead, the air seemed to go out of the homecoming crowd — and the Warriors themselves — for good.

By the Numbers

2 — After opening the season with four straight wins, Westbrook has lost two games in a row. … 3 — Number of times the Bulldogs sacked Westbrook quarterback Will Noles in the second half. … 8 — Number of penalties committed by the Warriors. … 42 — The Warriors’ Will Edwards came up just short on a 42-yard field goal try with 36 seconds left in the first half. … 0 — There were no turnovers in the game.

Stat Sheet

Noles completed six of 11 passes for 68 yards, with all his completions going to Tucker. Karmichael Cattling paced Westbrook with 35 yards rushing on 14 carries. The Warriors finished the game with 219 yards.

Gunner Hollis had 83 yards on five carries and caught a 46-yard touchdown pass for Ranburne’s first score of the game. Christian Smith gained 70 yards on 13 rushes and scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter; he also ran in a 2-point conversion. The Bulldogs had 424 yards offensively.

Up Next

Westbrook continues region play at Etowah County foe Gaston next week.