Saturday

Oct 5, 2019 at 12:13 AM


West Alabama Scores

 

Thursday’s Game

Hoover 44, Tuscaloosa County 7

Friday’s Games

Aliceville 39, Winston County 0

American Christian Academy 55, Sumter Central 0

Berry 37, Lynn 16

Bessemer City 31, Hillcrest 7

Bibb County 54, Jemison 0

Carbon Hill 34, Lamar County 20

Dallas County 18, Greensboro 8

Demopolis 41, Shelby County 7

Fayette County 31, Oak Grove 15

Francis Marion 50, A.L. Johnson 0

Gordo 49, Holt 13

Greene County 61, Hale County 0

Heritage Academy 33, Tuscaloosa Academy 7

Hubbertville 34, Marion County 32

Hueytown 42, Northridge 14

Marbury 45, Central 42

Montevallo 62, West Blocton 50

Northside 41, Good Hope 16

Paul W. Bryant 12, McAdory 6

Pickens County 18, South Lamar 15

Southern Academy 62, Jackson Academy 34

Sulligent 39, Southeastern 18

Tuscaloosa Christian School 82, North River Christian Academy 62

Winfield 20, Oakman 19

 

STATE SCORES

Addison 44, Colbert Co. 12

Alabama Chr. 28, Headland 22

Albertville 42, Hazel Green 14

Alexandria 16, Sardis 10 (2OT)

Andalusia 21, Williamson 0

Appalachian 20, Ragland 14

Arab 36, East Limestone 14

Ariton 29, Abbeville 8

Athens 31, Cullman 17

Autaugaville 50, Verbena 0

B.C. Rain 40, Robertsdale 28

Bayside Aca. 30, Flomaton 26

Bessemer Aca. 31, Escambia Aca. 17

Billingsley 25, Wadley 6

Boaz 46, Crossville 15

Bob Jones 21, Grissom 2

Brantley 21, Elba 18

Brewer 24, Ardmore 17

Briarwood 48, John Carroll 16

Brilliant 30, Meek 6

Bullock Co. 48, Beulah 18

Catholic-Montgomery 55, Ashford 28

Center Point 40, Springville 7

Central-Florence 48, Elkmont 13

Central-Hayneville 22, Samson 19

Central-Phenix City 42, Enterprise 13

Citronelle 28, Satsuma 16

Clarke Prep 32, Pickens Aca. 14

Clay-Chalkville 31, Shades Valley 13

Cleveland 58, Gaston 0

Collinsville 41, Section 7

Corner 28, Dora 0

Cottage Hill 24, R.C. Hatch 0

Crenshaw Chr. 38, Lakeside 0

Dale Co. 37, BTW-Tuskegee 22

Daleville 68, Cottonwood 29

Danville 26, Priceville 25

Daphne 42, Baldwin Co. 7

DAR 21, Randolph 7

Davidson 35, Mary Montgomery 14

Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20

Deshler 28, Rogers 0

Dothan 44, Carver-Montgomery 20

East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14

Escambia Co. 21, Clarke Co. 15

Eufaula 50, Park Crossing 29

Excel 58, St. Michael 38

Fairhope 26, Baker 6

Fairview 47, North Jackson 7

Faith-Mobile 59, Wilcox Central 0

Falkville 62, Coosa Chr. 26

Florala 52, Red Level 7

Fort Payne 42, Lee-Huntsville 0

Fultondale 36, Vinemont 22

Fyffe 55, Sand Rock 0

G.W. Long 57, Geneva Co. 51

Geneva 32, Straughn 27

Georgiana 32, Pleasant Home 0

Geraldine 56, Pisgah 20

Glenwood 49, Southland Aca. (Ga.) 28

Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 10

Haleyville 15, Curry 6

Handley 42, Elmore Co. 14

Harris Co. (Ga.) 38, Beauregard 14

Hartselle 76, Columbia 0

Hatton 46, Tanner 13

Hayden 28, Hamilton 7

Helena 31, Chelsea 28

Highland Home 49, Zion Chapel 0

Hokes Bluff 35, Ashville 14

Hooper 41, Fort Dale Aca. 24

Houston Co. 67, Barbour Co. 30

Ider 49, Asbury 6

Isabella 42, Keith 0

J.F. Shields 34, St. Luke’s 28

J.U. Blacksher 50, Washington Co. 0

Jackson 41, Thomasville 7

Jacksonville 38, Anniston 30

Jasper 42, West Point 7

Jemison-Huntsville 35, Buckhorn 21

Kinston 55, McKenzie 34

LaFayette 57, Fayetteville 20​​

Lauderdale Co. 48, Clements 7

Lee-Scott 33, Northside Methodist 30

Leroy 36, Chickasaw 14

Lincoln 48, Holtville 13

Linden beat Holy Spirit, forfeit

Locust Fork 48, Holly Pond 18

Luverne 27, Goshen 26

Macon-East 18, Lowndes Aca. 13

Madison Aca. 44, Guntersville 37

Madison Co. 20, Scottsboro 7

Maplesville 48, Ellwood 0

Mars Hill Bible 60, Vina 0

McGill-Toolen 42, Foley 0

Midfield 36, Hanceville 12

Millry 41, Marengo 0

Minor 28, Homewood 0

Mobile Chr. 33, T.R. Miller 15

Monroe Aca. 34, Patrician 28

Montgomery Aca. 8, Dadeville 2

Morgan Aca. 24, Springwood 14

Mortimer Jordan 34, Central-Clay Co. 28

Mountain Brook 42, Oak Mountain 14

Munford 20, Moody 7

Muscle Shoals 49, Decatur 13

New Brockton 50, Calhoun 14

North Sand Mountain 55, Cedar Bluff 22

Ohatchee 49, West End-Walnut Grove 7

Oneonta 49, Cherokee Co. 14

Opelika 45, Benjamin Russell 17

Opp 48, Wicksburg 0

Oxford 45, Huffman 6

Parker 42, Fairfield 20

Pell City 45, Etowah 6

Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) 47, Autauga Aca. 27

Phillips-Bear Creek 27, Shoals Chr. 14

Piedmont 38, Saks 16

Pike Co. 47, Providence Chr. 10

Pike Liberal Arts 54, Abbeville Chr. 14

Pike Road 35, St. James 24

Pinson Valley 21, Gardendale 0

Pleasant Grove 31, Wenonah 0

Pleasant Valley 47, Glencoe 7

Prattville 20, Lee-Montgomery 3

R.A. Hubbard 43, Gaylesville 8

Ramsay 36, Woodlawn 0

Ranburne 33, Westbrook Chr. 13

Randolph Co. 42, Weaver 6

Red Bay 30, Sheffield 14

Reeltown 22, Thorsby 8

Rehobeth 6, Carroll-Ozark 3

Russellville 22, Lawrence Co. 14

Saraland 42, Gulf Shores 10

Selma 46, Calera 27

Sidney Lanier 12, Russell Co. 0

Slocomb 42, Houston Aca. 7

Southern Aca. 64, Jackson Aca. 32

Southern Choctaw 22, Choctaw Co. 14

Southside-Gadsden 42, Douglas 7

Southside-Selma 58, Prattville Chr. 14

Sparkman 24, Austin 21

Sparta 39, Meadowview 0

Spring Garden 44, Talladega Co. Central 0

St. John Paul II 49, West Morgan 36

St. Paul’s 35, Spanish Fort 30

Stanhope Elmore 28, Wetumpka 20

Susan Moore 40, New Hope 21

Sweet Water 54, McIntosh 0

Sylacauga 48, St. Clair Co. 7

Sylvania 51, Brindlee Mountain 0

Talladega 28, Leeds 20

Tarrant 42, Sumiton Chr. 12

Thompson 47, Spain Park 23

UMS-Wright 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

Valley 34, Tallassee 12

Valley Head 29, Woodville 7

Vestavia Hills 19, Hewitt-Trussville 14

Victory Chr. 21, Winterboro 14

Vigor 28, LeFlore 14

Vincent 51, Central-Coosa 8

W.S. Neal 51, Monroe Co. 12

Walter Wellborn 56, B.B. Comer 26

Waterloo 54, Cherokee 8

West Limestone 45, Wilson 12

Westminster-Huntsville 55, Phil Campbell 6

White Plains 31, Cleburne Co. 27

Wilcox Aca. 38, South Choctaw Aca. 14

