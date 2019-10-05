TALLAHASSEE — Maclay jumped out to a big early lead and held off a late North Bay Haven rally to deal the Buccaneers a 51-33 defeat on Friday night.

The Marauders improved to 5-1 on the season with the victory, while the Buccaneers dropped to 2-4.

Maclay scored the first 20 points of the night, getting a short touchdown run by AJ Miller and a 60-yard scoring burst from Rhyder Poppell to take a 13-0 first quarter lead.

Freshman quarterback Michael Grant added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kennan Milford to make it 20-0 with 7:34 left in the second quarter.

Denzell Moore got North Bay Haven on the board by returning the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, though the Marauders answered right back with a 68-yard touchdown run by Poppell to make it 27-7.

The Buccaneers kept the scoring barrage going with a quick touchdown drive, as Cam Gant broke off a 54-yard run to set up his own short touchdown burst to make it 27-14 with 5:54 until halftime.

Maclay answered right back with a 75-yard touchdown strike from Grant to Robert Parker-Crawford to put the Marauders up three touchdowns.

Broedy Poppell then stepped in front of a pass by Moore and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown to push the Maclay lead to 41-13 with 1:52 left in the first half.

That was more than enough time for NBH to score again, however, with Moore scrambling for an 18-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 41-20 with 38 seconds left on the clock.

The Buccaneers briefly cut the margin back to 14 at 41-27 midway through the third, but a 10-yard touchdown pass from Grant to Parker-Crawford and a field goal by Tucker Hicks all but put the game out of reach at 51-27 early in the fourth quarter.

North Bay Haven will next play on Friday against Liberty County in Bristol.