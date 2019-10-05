Missed early opportunities proved costly to Coosa Christian on Friday as Falkville whipped the Conquerors 62-26 in Class 1A, Region 7 football at Phillip Ellen Stadium.

Coosa (0-6 overall, 0-3 in the region) scored first against the Blue Devils and twice got inside their 10-yard line in the first half but failed to score.

Falkville (4-3, 3-1) pulled out to a 28-12 halftime lead then, after Coosa got back into the game in the third quarter, used their size and numbers to wear the Conquerors down.

Key Plays

Coosa marched from its 35 to a first down at Falkville’s 12-yard line on its first possession but had a pass intercepted on a fourth-down play at the 5. After Falkville moved ahead, the Conquerors had another sustained drive to a first down at the Blue Devils’ 13 but ultimately came up short on a fourth-down play at the 8. A quick touchdown padded Falkville’s lead and gave it momentum.

Stars of the Game

Mikell Philyaw scored four of Falkville’s touchdowns on an 87-yard kickoff return, runs of 53 and 36 yards and an 86-yard fumble return. He finished with 136 yards rushing on five carries.

The Blue Devils’ top rusher was Christian Angulo with 138 yards on 18 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Peyton Sallee passed 44 yards for a touchdown to Andrew Jones and scored on runs of 9 and 12 yards; he completed 5-of-7 passes for 109 yards. Jones returned an interception 29 yards for the Blue Devils’ other touchdown.

Quarterback Trevor Horne powered Coosa’s offense with 160 yards rushing on 20 carries, including a pair of 6-yard touchdown runs. He completed 10-of-20 passes for 193 yards, including touchdowns of 36 yards to Evan Delp and 65 yards to Dartavious Britton.

By the Numbers

479 — Falkville’s offensive yardage (370 rushing, 109 passing); 422 — Coosa’s offensive yardage (229 rushing, 193 passing); 38 — uniform number of Elijah Cole, who had a covered fumble to set up the Conquerors’ first touchdown.

Coachspeak

Coosa’s Rod Cates: “We had a couple of turnovers early that killed our momentum. We’ve got a group of young guys who need to learn to be more physical. Our kids played hard and never quit, but not to make excuses, it’s hard when you’re playing 15 guys against their 32. They eventually wore us down.”

Next Up

Coosa visits Gaylesville and Falkville travels to Decatur Heritage for region games.