There was very little movement among Etowah County and area teams in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association’s high school football rankings released Tuesday night.

Etowah remained the only county team to be ranked and the Blue Devils remained at No. 4 in Class 5A.

Last week, Etowah (6-0) held on to defeat previously undefeated 6A Fort Payne 26-20. Though previous No. 2 Central-Clay County lost, the Blue Devils didn’t jump it because Central-Clay’s defeat was a 35-34 double-overtime defeat to No. 1 Jasper.

After the victory over the Wildcats, Etowah plays another non-region game this week when it goes to 6A Pell City, which is 1-4 on the year.

Hokes Bluff remained in the others receiving votes category in 4A a week after falling from the rankings for the first time since 2016.

The Eagles (3-2) got back on the winning track with a 35-6 defeat of rival Glencoe on Saturday in a game postponed from Friday by lightning. Hokes Bluff, which for the second week in a row was the second team out of the top 10, returns to Region 6 play this week at 1-4 Ashville.

No other Etowah County teams received votes this week.

Other area teams ranked included Piedmont (No. 2 in 3A), Fyffe (No. 1 in 2A), Collinsville (No. 8 in 2A) and Spring Garden (No. 6 in 1A).

Here are this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (21); 5-0; 286

2. McGill-Toolen (3); 5-0; 229

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 5-1; 203

4. Hoover; 4-1; 181

5. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 136

6. Theodore; 5-0; 116

7. Lee-Montgomery; 6-0; 113

8. Austin; 5-0; 78

9. Sparkman; 5-0; 41

10. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 18

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (4-1) 10, James Clemens (3-2) 6, Auburn (4-2) 4, Prattville (4-1) 4.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (25); 6-0; 300

2. Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 220

3. Oxford; 5-0; 201

4. Hueytown; 5-0; 178

5. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 139

6. Blount; 4-1; 90

7. Bessemer City; 5-0; 81

8. Gardendale; 6-0; 69

9. Opelika; 4-1; 64

10. Carver-Montgomery; 5-1; 34

Others receiving votes: St. Paul’s (4-1) 29, Clay-Chalkville (3-2) 5, Helena (4-1) 5, Benjamin Russell (3-3) 4, Athens (4-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (5-1) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (23); 5-0; 293

2. Ramsay (2); 5-1; 206

3. Central-Clay Co.; 4-1; 198

4. Etowah; 6-0; 186

5. Russellville; 5-0; 144

6. Madison Aca.; 4-1; 113

7. Bibb Co.; 6-0; 104

8. Center Point; 5-1; 70

9. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 51

10. Alexandria; 4-0; 35

Others receiving votes: Faith-Mobile (5-0) 11, Briarwood (3-2) 6, Demopolis (3-2) 4, Jackson (4-1) 2, Hamilton (5-0) 1, Scottsboro (4-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (25); 5-0; 300

2. American Chr.; 5-0; 224

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-0; 201

4. Good Hope; 5-0; 172

5. Williamson; 4-1; 111

6. Jacksonville; 4-2; 91

7. Deshler; 4-2; 77

8. Northside; 5-1; 73

9. Brooks; 4-2; 57

10. Priceville; 4-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (3-2) 26, Hokes Bluff (3-2) 17, Anniston (3-2) 16, Andalusia (3-3) 15, Holtville (4-1) 4, Headland (3-2) 3, Fayette Co. (4-2) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-3) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Flomaton (16); 5-0; 273

2. Piedmont (8); 5-0; 242

3. Gordo (1); 5-0; 200

4. Pike Co.; 5-0; 172

5. Providence Chr.; 6-0; 151

6. Randolph Co.; 4-1; 116

7. St. James; 5-0; 96

8. Walter Wellborn; 6-0; 79

9. Pike Road; 6-0; 33

10. Midfield; 3-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Susan Moore (6-0) 21, Geraldine (4-2) 8, T.R. Miller (4-1) 6, Fultondale (4-1) 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (24); 5-0; 297

2. Luverne; 5-0; 221

3. Ohatchee (1); 5-0; 187

4. Reeltown; 6-0; 170

5. Leroy; 4-1; 138

6. Aliceville; 4-1; 98

7. Abbeville; 4-1; 79

8. Collinsville; 4-1; 73

9. Red Bay; 5-0; 62

10. Colbert Co.; 5-1; 27

Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (5-0) 22, Addison (4-2) 14, Goshen (5-0) 11, Highland Home (4-1) 10, Ranburne (5-0) 10, J.U. Blacksher (5-1) 4, Cedar Bluff (5-0) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (24); 5-0; 297

2. Sweet Water (1); 4-0; 221

3. Lanett; 6-0; 195

4. Maplesville; 4-1; 154

5. South Lamar; 5-0; 140

6. Spring Garden; 4-1; 108

7. Decatur Heritage; 6-0; 94

8. Brantley; 4-1; 84

9. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 70

10. Isabella; 5-0; 34

Others receiving votes: Millry (4-1) 19, Elba (4-2) 3, Marengo (4-2) 3, Donoho (4-1) 1, Waterloo (5-1) 1, Winterboro (4-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (21); 3-1; 287

2. Wilcox Aca. (3); 5-0; 218

3. Chambers Aca. (1); 6-0; 204

4. Edgewood; 6-0; 165

5. Glenwood; 5-1; 133

6. Macon-East; 3-1; 113

7. Crenshaw Chr.; 5-0; 107

8. Bessemer Aca.; 4-3; 82

9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 4-2; 51

10. Southern Aca.; 3-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (3-2) 13, Monroe Aca. (4-2) 9, Lowndes Aca. (3-1) 4, Lee-Scott (3-2) 1.