The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (21); 5-0; 286

2. McGill-Toolen (3); 5-0; 229

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 5-1; 203

4. Hoover; 4-1; 181

5. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 136

6. Theodore; 5-0; 116

7. Lee-Montgomery; 6-0; 113

8. Austin; 5-0; 78

9. Sparkman; 5-0; 41

10. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 18

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (4-1) 10, James Clemens (3-2) 6, Auburn (4-2) 4, Prattville (4-1) 4.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (25); 6-0; 300

2. Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 220

3. Oxford; 5-0; 201

4. Hueytown; 5-0; 178

5. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 139

6. Blount; 4-1; 90

7. Bessemer City; 5-0; 81

8. Gardendale; 6-0; 69

9. Opelika; 4-1; 64

10. Carver-Montgomery; 5-1; 34

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-1) 29, Clay-Chalkville (3-2) 5, Helena (4-1) 5, Benjamin Russell (3-3) 4, Athens (4-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (5-1) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (23); 5-0; 293

2. Ramsay (2); 5-1; 206

3. Central-Clay Co.; 4-1; 198

4. Etowah; 6-0; 186

5. Russellville; 5-0; 144

6. Madison Aca.; 4-1; 113

7. Bibb Co.; 6-0; 104

8. Center Point; 5-1; 70

9. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 51

10. Alexandria; 4-0; 35

Others receiving votes: Faith-Mobile (5-0) 11, Briarwood (3-2) 6, Demopolis (3-2) 4, Jackson (4-1) 2, Hamilton (5-0) 1, Scottsboro (4-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (25); 5-0; 300

2. American Chr.; 5-0; 224

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-0; 201

4. Good Hope; 5-0; 172

5. Williamson; 4-1; 111

6. Jacksonville; 4-2; 91

7. Deshler; 4-2; 77

8. Northside; 5-1; 73

9. Brooks; 4-2; 57

10. Priceville; 4-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (3-2) 26, Hokes Bluff (3-2) 17, Anniston (3-2) 16, Andalusia (3-3) 15, Holtville (4-1) 4, Headland (3-2) 3, Fayette Co. (4-2) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-3) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Flomaton (16); 5-0; 273

2. Piedmont (8); 5-0; 242

3. Gordo (1); 5-0; 200

4. Pike Co.; 5-0; 172

5. Providence Chr.; 6-0; 151

6. Randolph Co.; 4-1; 116

7. St. James; 5-0; 96

8. Walter Wellborn; 6-0; 79

9. Pike Road; 6-0; 33

10. Midfield; 3-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Susan Moore (6-0) 21, Geraldine (4-2) 8, T.R. Miller (4-1) 6, Fultondale (4-1) 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (24); 5-0; 297

2. Luverne; 5-0; 221

3. Ohatchee (1); 5-0; 187

4. Reeltown; 6-0; 170

5. Leroy; 4-1; 138

6. Aliceville; 4-1; 98

7. Abbeville; 4-1; 79

8. Collinsville; 4-1; 73

9. Red Bay; 5-0; 62

10. Colbert Co.; 5-1; 27

Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (5-0) 22, Addison (4-2) 14, Goshen (5-0) 11, Highland Home (4-1) 10, Ranburne (5-0) 10, J.U. Blacksher (5-1) 4, Cedar Bluff (5-0) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (24); 5-0; 297

2. Sweet Water (1); 4-0; 221

3. Lanett; 6-0; 195

4. Maplesville; 4-1; 154

5. South Lamar; 5-0; 140

6. Spring Garden; 4-1; 108

7. Decatur Heritage; 6-0; 94

8. Brantley; 4-1; 84

9. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 70

10. Isabella; 5-0; 34

Others receiving votes: Millry (4-1) 19, Elba (4-2) 3, Marengo (4-2) 3, Donoho (4-1) 1, Waterloo (5-1) 1, Winterboro (4-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (21); 3-1; 287

2. Wilcox Aca. (3); 5-0; 218

3. Chambers Aca. (1); 6-0; 204

4. Edgewood; 6-0; 165

5. Glenwood; 5-1; 133

6. Macon-East; 3-1; 113

7. Crenshaw Chr.; 5-0; 107

8. Bessemer Aca.; 4-3; 82

9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 4-2; 51

10. Southern Aca.; 3-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (3-2) 13, Monroe Aca. (4-2) 9, Lowndes Aca. (3-1) 4, Lee-Scott (3-2) 1.