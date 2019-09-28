LAPLACE – E.D. White Catholic got into a big hole early, and could not dig itself out, dropping a 36-0 nondistict decision to St. Charles Catholic on Friday night at Thomas Dupuy Stadium.

The Cardinals took the opening kickoff, and on their second play from scrimmage, a misplayed lateral fell into the hands of Comets linebacker Mandel Eugene, who took it back 25 yards for the score.

The two-point conversion was successful, and St. Charles (4-0 overall) led 8-0 with less than a minute gone in the first quarter.

E.D. White (2-2 overall) drove to midfield, but was forced to punt.

On the Comets’ first offensive play, running back Keenan Gauf swept around the left side, and didn’t stop till he reached the end zone for an 85-yard touchdown run and a 15-0 St. Charles lead with 8:17 left in the first quarter.

“You can’t give St. Charles anything,” Cardinals coach Kyle Lasseigne said. “They’re good enough that they’re going to take things from you. That was a big swing. It took a lot of momentum from us. We had to fight from behind. It was 15-0 before you could blink. And they’ve got a great defense, so it was an uphill battle from the start.”

The Comets made it 22-0 on another long Gauf run, this time for 53 yards, with 6:08 left in the second quarter.

St. Charles took the second half kickoff and marched down the field entirely on the ground and ate up almost 5 minutes of clock.

Quarterback Zack Vicknair took it in from the 4, and the Comets led 29-0 with 7:23 left in the third.

Following a Cardinal three-and-out and a 28-yard punt return, St. Charles needed four plays to go 25 yards, with Gauf getting his third score of the game on an 8-yard run, making it 36-0 with 3:29 left in the third.

“We were hoping we could get up early because our quarterback is injured. We had to go with our second and third string guys,” St. Charles coach Frank Monica said. “I asked them to just manage the game. We had to shrink our game plan a little. But that fumble recovery was big. It gave us a little cushion. Then we came out in the second half and just took control and tried to play a lot of kids.”

LUTCHER 42,

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 7

At Lutcher, the Tarpons grabbed their first lead of the season with 5:51 left in the first quarter when Derin Doucet ran in for a score and Jesse Torres added the extra point for a 7-0 South Lafourche advantage but Lutcher responded with 42 unanswered points to improve to 2-2 overall.

The Tarpons, who trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, 28-7 at halftime and 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, fell to 0-4 on the season.

Compiled by sports editor Kelly McElroy.