Terrebonne High’s homecoming game couldn’t have started any better Friday night against Hahnville to begin District 7-5A play at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium.

But a 19-point first quarter lead slowly evaporated due to Terrebonne lapses on special teams, 14 penalties, and the offense stalling.

In the second half, Hahnville’s rushing attack wore down Terrebonne defense until Darryle Evans scored the game winning touchdown on a one-yard sneak with 2:54 remaining. Hahnville avenged last season shutout loss in Boutte with 34-27 comeback victory.

"We’re a young team. We just didn’t know how to hang on to this one," Terrebonne coach Gary Hill said. "We made a few too many mistakes to come out with a win. We knew they were coming in on a mission. They got out of here with one that we let get away."

"That’s a credit to how we work in the summer," Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio said. "We came into this game too emotional. We were making uncharacteristic mistakes. We’re a really good tackling team, and we missed some tackles. We just had to settle down."

Terrebonne (2-2 overall, 0-1 district) scored three touchdowns on only six offensive plays in the first quarter. On their second play, quarterback Ja’Khi Douglas (9-of-17, 150 yards, 2 TDs) hit Jaylin Lucas (5 catches, 104 yards, 2 TDs) on a slant pass for a 58-yard touchdown.

Hahnville (4-0 overall, 1-0 district) fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Terrebonne’s Randall Hartman recovered the ball. Two plays later, Douglas found Lucas in the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Finally, Douglas (14 carries, 126 yards, 2 TDs) took a quarterback keeper up the middle and sprinted 98 yards for a touchdown. Wyatt Guidry made the PAT for a 19-0 Terrebonne lead.

"We played extremely well, especially in the first quarter. The kids did everything we asked them to," Hill said. "When you get those big plays, it makes it a little harder on your defense."

"Ja’Khi is an incredible athlete. I told him I’d never thought I’d see someone comparable to Pooka Williams, but I did tonight," Saltaformaggio recalled.

Hahnville had two long offensive drives in the first half; however, Terrebonne’s defense stalled them both inside the five-yard line.

Special teams kept Hahnville in the game. They blocked two PATs. Then with 2:04 before halftime, Hahnville’s Robert Jackson blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. A bad snap on the two-point conversion kept the score 19-6 at intermission.

"We work on that all the time. That’s our third block punt in four games," Saltaformaggio said. "Special teams are important in our program. It’s just a product of practice and hard work"

"They saw something on film. We’ve seen it. We’re trying to correct it. We just didn’t get it corrected as fast as we needed, and they took advantage of it," Hill said. "We made some mistakes and couldn’t get out of our own end zone. It put us in bad punting situations."

Hahnville carried that momentum into the third quarter and capitalized on good field position. Its quarterback Andrew Naquin (8-of-18, 160 yards, 2 TDs, INT) tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Spencer. Then Evans (20 carries, 121 yards, 2 TDs) capped four-play, 50-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. Tate White made both PATs for a 20-19 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Terrebonne’s Kwan Allen intercepted Naquin and returned the ball to Hahnville 39. Five plays later, Douglas bolted 11 yards up the gut a touchdown. Douglas hit Lucas on the two-point conversion for a 27-20 lead.

On the next Hahnville possession, Naquin tossed a screen pass to Evans (2 catches, 58 yards, TD), who bolted 54 yards for the game-tying touchdown with 7:31 left.

On the ensuing Terrebonne drive, Douglas left the game with a lower body injury and would not return. The drive ended with Ryan Williams throwing an interception to Hahnville’s Channing Canada.

Hahnville milked the clock with a nine-play drive, capped by Evans game-winning score with 2:54 remaining.

"Hahnville played a little more physical than we did in the second half. We let them change the momentum of the game," Hill said. "We finally started to get some stuff going, but it was too late for us to get out of the jam we put ourselves in. The most disappointing thing was some of the offside penalties, giving them an easier break on what they need to do on offense."

"We went to an odd front defensively and crushed everything inside to get Ja’Khi moving around," Saltaformaggio said. "Our big adjustment was putting our best corner Elijah Hamilton on (Lucas) as a nickel corner. Offensively, we just continued to run the ball. We have two very good running backs. I think it calmed Andrew down. When he calmed down, we got going."

District play continues next week as Terrebonne travels across the parish line to Thibodaux.

"We have to finish strong. We started fast. We got caught up in, ‘We’re doing well. We’re beating them,’" Hill said. "We’ve got to do a better job of finishing. We got up 19 and gave that away. You’ve got to continue playing football across the board: special teams, offense and defense."