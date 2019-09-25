The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (21); 5-0; 286

2. McGill-Toolen (3); 4-0; 225

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 4-1; 206

4. Hoover; 4-1; 181

5. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 145

6. Theodore; 5-0; 116

7. Lee-Montgomery; 5-0; 105

8. Austin; 5-0; 79

9. Sparkman; 4-0; 34

10. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 14

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (3-1) 12, James Clemens (3-2) 11, Prattville (3-1) 6, Auburn (3-2) 4, Murphy (3-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (25); 5-0; 300

2. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 217

3. Oxford; 5-0; 196

4. Hueytown; 4-0; 181

5. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 125

6. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 97

7. Blount; 4-1; 77

8. Bessemer City; 4-0; 59

9. Opelika; 4-1; 52

10. Gardendale; 5-0; 49

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-1) 25, Clay-Chalkville (3-2) 21, Fort Payne (4-0) 11, Wetumpka (3-2) 9, Helena (3-1) 4, Athens (3-1) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (20); 4-0; 283

2. Central-Clay Co. (3); 4-0; 224

3. Ramsay (2); 4-1; 199

4. Etowah; 5-0; 181

5. Russellville; 4-0; 140

6. Madison Aca.; 4-1; 108

7. Bibb Co.; 5-0; 99

8. Center Point; 4-1; 64

9. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 51

10. Alexandria; 3-0; 25

Others receiving votes: Jackson (4-0) 19, Demopolis (3-2) 17, Briarwood (2-2) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-0) 5, Scottsboro (3-1) 1, Sylacauga (4-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (25); 4-0; 300

2. American Chr.; 4-0; 223

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-0; 199

4. Jacksonville; 4-1; 168

5. Good Hope; 5-0; 144

6. Brooks; 4-1; 104

7. Oneonta; 3-1; 72

8. Headland; 3-1; 56

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 3-2; 43

10. Anniston; 3-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Williamson (3-1) 13, Hokes Bluff (2-2) 12, Deshler (3-2) 11, Handley (3-1) 11, Andalusia (2-3) 10, Northside (4-1) 9, Escambia Co. (3-1) 5, Priceville (3-1) 5, Montevallo (3-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Flomaton (19); 4-0; 282

2. Piedmont (5); 4-0; 232

3. Gordo (1); 5-0; 202

4. Pike Co.; 4-0; 169

5. Providence Chr.; 5-0; 149

6. Midfield; 3-0; 107

7. Randolph Co.; 3-1; 103

8. St. James; 5-0; 82

9. Geraldine; 4-1; 48

10. Walter Wellborn; 5-0; 43

Others receiving votes: Pike Road (5-0) 5, Mobile Chr. (2-2) 2, Susan Moore (5-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (24); 4-0; 297

2. Luverne; 4-0; 217

3. Ohatchee (1); 4-0; 186

4. Abbeville; 4-0; 155

5. Reeltown; 5-0; 123

6. Leroy; 3-1; 122

7. Colbert Co.; 5-0; 99

8. Aliceville; 3-1; 55

9. Collinsville; 4-1; 53

10. Red Bay; 4-0; 40

Others receiving votes: Addison (3-2) 25, Cottage Hill (4-0) 20, G.W. Long (4-0) 8, Goshen (4-0) 8, Ranburne (4-0) 8, Highland Home (3-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (4-0) 3.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 4-0; 276

2. Maplesville (7); 4-0; 240

3. Sweet Water (1); 3-0; 195

4. Brantley; 4-0; 172

5. Lanett; 5-0; 153

6. Pickens Co.; 4-0; 117

7. South Lamar; 4-0; 95

8. Spring Garden; 3-1; 66

9. Decatur Heritage; 5-0; 59

10. Elba; 4-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Millry (3-1) 13, Isabella (4-0) 11, Linden (2-3) 3, Appalachian (4-1) 1, Donoho (3-1) 1, Fruitdale (4-1) 1, Wadley (3-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (18); 2-1; 272

2. Wilcox Aca. (4); 5-0; 222

3. Chambers Aca. (2); 5-0; 213

4. Macon-East; 3-0; 150

5. Edgewood; 5-0; 145

6. Glenwood (1); 5-1; 120

7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 4-1; 102

8. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-0; 91

9. Bessemer Aca.; 3-3; 52

10. Southern Aca.; 3-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (2-2) 18, Monroe Aca. (3-2) 10, Lowndes Aca. (3-1) 4, South Choctaw Aca. (2-3) 1.