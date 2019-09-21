PENSACOLA — Friday night was a night of missed opportunities for the Navarre Raiders, and the end result was the program’s first losing streak since 2014, as the Raiders dropped a 24-6 loss to the Pine Forest Eagles on the road.

The loss marked the first time in five years the Raiders suffered consecutive losses during the season. That year, the Raiders (3-2, 0-1) lost back-to-back games against Niceville and Choctaw and finished with a 9-3 record.

Friday night’s loss to Pine Forest (2-2) came down to Navarre not being able to capitalize on several key opportunities in the contest.

The Raiders were twice flagged for roughing penalties, both of them extending drives that led to the Eagles getting on the scoreboard.

The first came midway through the first quarter with the teams still scoreless. The Raiders forced a Pine Forest punt and were poised to send their offense back onto the field. But a roughing the punter penalty kept Pine Forest’s drive alive, and the Eagles ended up going 87 yards in 18 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a short touchdown run.

The second crucial special teams mistake came on Pine Forest’s next possession when the Raiders stopped the Eagles and forced a long field goal attempt. The kick sailed wide left, but the Raiders were flagged for a personal foul, roughing the long snapper penalty, extending Pine Forest’s drive again.

This time the Eagles had to settle for a short field goal attempt and made good on that one for a 10-0 lead over the Raiders.

Navarre twice drove into Pine Forest territory early in the contest, but both times had to settle for field goals.

“We had some momentum, and then there were some penalties,” Navarre coach Jay Walls said. “Every time we seemed to get a little thing going, it was a penalty and it kind of knocked the wind out of us.

“We were in the ballgame. At halftime, it was anybody’s ballgame. Going into the fourth quarter, they had the lead, but it wasn’t over.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 21

Navarre had just 21 total rushing yards Friday. The Raiders entered the game averaging 135.3 yards per game on the ground. Pine Forest’s athletic defense, combined with some Navarre miscues in the backfield, allowed the Eagles to limit the Raiders to only 0.95 yards per carry.

Jaydin Antonio, who entered the game leading the Raiders in rushing with 230 yards on the season, was held to only 24 yards on 10 carries.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Ladarius Clardy, Pine Forest

On a night when the Navarre offense sputtered and could only muster two field goals, it was the Eagles’ senior signal-caller who stole the show.

Clardy completed 14-of-21 passes for 183 yards and ran for 45 yards and a score in leading the Eagles to victory.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Grady Kelly, Navarre

The area’s leader in sacks added to his total on Friday night with two more sacks of Clardy, as well as several tackles. He was part of a Navarre defense which spent the majority of the night on the field, as Pine Forest’s offense nearly doubled Navarre’s offense in terms of time of possession.

QUOTABLE

“I think our kids played hard again,” Walls said. “I think our kids did some good things. We have to be more consistent. We have to keep working and pull together.

“I mentioned that to the guys as well. This is the time where we all have to pull together.”

UP NEXT

The Raiders will return home from their three-week road trip to jump back into District 1-7A play when they host rival Niceville.

The Raiders dropped the district opener last week with a loss to Lincoln (Tallahassee) and will be looking to get back into the thick of the hunt with a win over Niceville.

Niceville is in the driver’s seat in District 1-7A after wins over Crestview and Lincoln.

FROM THE SIDELINE

Navarre coach Jay Walls knew this stretch of the season wasn’t going to be an easy one.

After opening with home wins over Pace and Gulf Breeze, the Raiders have spent the past three weeks on the road, playing at Milton before a trip to Tallahassee to play Lincoln and Friday night’s tilt at Pine Forest.

It certainly won’t get any easier for the Raiders this week, as they play unbeaten Niceville in another District 1-7A battle. But it will be back in familiar territory as the Raiders will play in Bennett C. Russell Stadium for the first time in the month of September.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Walls said. “We have a big district game next week. But that’s win or lose, you have about two days and you need to move on.

“Monday, we have to move on and start getting ready for Niceville. It’s district play and the district race is still wide open.”