Southside had runners finished second and third, respectively, Saturday to win the team title at the Titans Trail Challenge at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden.

Ryan Maudsley finished 16 seconds behind the overall boys winner — Rodrigo Patino of Albertville — with a time of 18 minutes, 26.57 seconds. Panther teammate Mason Williamson finished third in 18:57.34.

Albertville finished second as a team followed by Pleasant Valley in third place.

Camryn Davis edged out Albertville's Belinda Franco by almost 10 seconds to win the individual girls 5K. Davis finished in 22:38.14.

Zoie Menk finished third, while Michaela Watts of Alexandria took fourth.

Pleasant Valley won the team title by edging Southside by 6 points. Albertville finished third.