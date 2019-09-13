Central Lafourche football player Deon Jenkins and Vandebilt Catholic volleyball player Brittany Theriot won the first Barker Honda Athletes of the Week contest presented by The Courier and Daily Comet for the 2019-20 school year today.

Both athletes won a fan vote that took place from Sept. 7-12 on houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com.

Jenkins won the male contest vote when he finished with 30 carries for 227 yards and five touchdowns during a 56-36 win over White Castle on Sept. 6.

St. James linebacker Kaleb Brown was second in the male voting, and E.D. White Catholic running back Hunter Becnel finished third.

Theriot won the female contest award after she had 19 kills during a four-game win over Central Catholic on Sept. 4.

E.D. White volleyball player Lila Bordis finished second in the female voting, and South Lafourche swimmer Allie Fournier was third.

Every week, local fans will get to visit The Courier and Daily Comet’s websites at houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com and cast their vote in the player of the week poll. Area athletes from all 13 local high schools in The Courier/Daily Comet’s coverage area are eligible for the player of the week honors.

The players will be nominated based on their athletic achievements in every sport each week throughout the high school sports calendar year, and the winners will receive a framed certificate and have their picture printed in the paper.

Visit our websites at noon Saturday to see the new list of player of the week candidates.

Fans are allowed to vote a day per working e-mail, and they can vote for their favorite athletes in both male and female categories.