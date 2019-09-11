The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (18); 3-0; 285

2. McGill-Toolen (7); 2-0; 249

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 2-1; 205

4. Hoover; 2-1; 180

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 169

6. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 118

7. Theodore; 3-0; 97

8. Lee-Montgomery; 3-0; 81

9. Austin; 3-0; 45

10. Auburn; 2-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Prattville (2-0) 9, Vestavia Hills (2-0) 7, James Clemens (1-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (23); 3-0; 302

2. Pinson Valley (2); 2-1; 225

3. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 208

4. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 185

5. Hueytown; 3-0; 158

6. Oxford; 3-0; 121

7. Blount; 3-0; 108

8. Opelika; 3-0; 87

9. Wetumpka; 2-1; 45

10. Carver-Montgomery; 3-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (2-0) 5, Fort Payne (3-0) 5, Gardendale (3-0) 5, Dothan (2-1) 3, Jackson-Olin (1-2) 2, Paul Bryant (3-0) 1, Spanish Fort (1-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (22); 2-0; 298

2. Central-Clay Co. (2); 2-0; 230

3. Ramsay (2); 2-1; 192

4. Etowah; 3-0; 183

5. Russellville; 2-0; 126

6. Pleasant Grove; 3-0; 124

7. Demopolis; 2-1; 95

8. Madison Aca.; 2-1; 80

9. Bibb Co.; 3-0; 62

10. Center Point; 2-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) 18, Briarwood (0-2) 13, Sylacauga (3-0) 12, Vigor (1-1) 8, Greenville (2-1) 5, Jackson (2-0) 5, Hamilton (2-0) 3, Brewer (2-0) 2, Citronelle (3-0) 2, Guntersville (2-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (26); 2-0; 312

2. Hokes Bluff; 2-0; 229

3. American Chr.; 2-0; 209

4. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 179

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 2-1; 145

6. Headland; 3-0; 127

7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 106

8. Good Hope; 3-0; 73

9. Andalusia; 1-2; 53

10. Brooks; 2-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Williamson (2-0) 8, Montevallo (2-1) 7, Anniston (1-1) 2, Deshler (1-2) 2, Handley (1-1) 2, St. John Paul II (2-1) 2, Escambia Co. (2-0) 1, Fairview (2-1) 1, North Jackson (0-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Flomaton (24); 2-0; 306

2. Piedmont (1); 2-0; 225

3. Gordo (1); 3-0; 206

4. Randolph Co.; 2-0; 180

5. Pike Co.; 2-0; 159

6. Providence Chr.; 3-0; 135

7. Midfield; 2-0; 91

8. St. James; 3-0; 73

9. Mobile Chr.; 1-1; 50

10. Geraldine; 2-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Saks (2-1) 7, T.R. Miller (2-0) 7, Walter Wellborn (3-0) 7, Pike Road (3-0) 2, Susan Moore (3-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (26); 2-0; 312

2. Luverne; 2-0; 226

3. Ohatchee; 2-0; 176

4. Abbeville; 2-0; 156

5. Addison; 2-1; 151

6. Collinsville; 3-0; 140

7. Leroy; 1-1; 95

8. Reeltown; 3-0; 82

9. Colbert Co.; 3-0; 61

10. Aliceville; 1-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Daleville (3-0) 27, Cottage Hill (2-0) 17, Red Bay (3-0) 5, Highland Home (1-1) 4, Cedar Bluff (2-0) 1, Ranburne (2-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (20); 2-0; 292

2. Maplesville (6); 2-0; 246

3. Sweet Water; 2-0; 202

4. Brantley; 2-0; 178

5. Lanett; 3-0; 155

6. Pickens Co.; 2-0; 116

7. South Lamar; 2-0; 97

8. Linden; 2-1; 66

9. Spring Garden; 1-1; 50

10. Decatur Heritage; 3-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Millry (2-0) 18, Elba (2-1) 13, R.A. Hubbard (3-0) 12, Marion Co. (3-0) 7, Donoho (2-0) 1, Florala (2-1) 1, Fruitdale (3-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (17); 4-0; 285

2. Autauga Aca. (8); 1-1; 237

3. Wilcox Aca.; 3-0; 211

4. Chambers Aca. (1); 3-0; 200

5. Macon-East; 1-0; 136

6. Edgewood; 3-0; 135

7. Southern Aca.; 3-0; 82

8. Crenshaw Chr.; 2-0; 74

9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-1; 39

10. Bessemer Aca.; 2-2; 37

Others receiving votes: Monroe Aca. (1-2) 16, Escambia Aca. (0-2) 11, Lowndes Aca. (2-0) 8, Jackson Aca. (2-0) 5, Morgan Aca. (1-2) 3, Springwood (2-1) 3.