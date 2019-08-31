Tate DeShong knocked in nine runs to lead Team Boggy in a 26-12 victory over Fender Collisions on opening night of the Coed Division II Softball League played at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

DeShong smacked a home run, a double and two singles for the nine RBIs.

Team Boggy started strong with six runs in the first and then exploded for the 10-run limit in the second for a 16-2 lead.

In the third, both teams put up two runs and then Team Boggy picked up three more runs in the fourth.

In the fifth, Team Boggy scored five and Fender had its best inning of the game with eight runs.

Kolten Riggs was the top batter for Fender with a home run and two singles for an RBI.

Stanley Security 24, Emerald Coast Kayaks 8

The first two innings of play were close with Stanley holding on to an 11-8 advantage.

In the top of the third, Stanley widened the gap putting 10 runs on the board. In the fifth, they scored three last runs.

Anthony Bartolo knocked in four runs for Stanley.

Matt Wright led Kayaks with two RBIs.

Tripshock 25, Regatta Bay 8

Tripshock jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first two innings.

In the third, Tripshock added nine more runs and then six in the fourth.

Regatta finished up with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

My Pho King Dumplings 30, Advanced Concrete Supply 6

The Dumplings started strong with the 10-run limit in the first inning. By the end of two they were up 14-2.

In the third, Concrete scored three runs and the Dumplings put up another 10 runs.

In the fourth, Dumplings scored six and then Concrete one in the fifth.