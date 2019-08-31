MOODY — Class 5A, No. 6 Etowah had little trouble with Moody in high school football Friday, cruising to a 43-13 win.

Etowah (2-0) led 36-0 at halftime.

A Brady Troup to Trent Davis touchdown toss made it 7-0 a minute into the game. Davis' touchdown run and a two-point conversion made it 15-0 soon after, then Troup dove in from 1 yard out to make it 22-0 with 4:58 left in the first.

Troup found NyNy Davis on a 55-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter pushed it to 28-0; the kick was no good.

A safety made it 30-0 early in the second, and Troup found Andrew Pierce for a 30-yard pass for a 36-0 lead late in the second; the two-point try was no good.

Ethan Foster's 36-yard run with 4:05 left in the third capped Etowah's scoring. Moody tacked on two fourth-quarter touchdowns when Etowah had removed the starters.

Next week, Etowah plays its first home game and Region 6 game of the year when it takes on Crossville.

Westbrook Chr. 47, Ragland 18

RAGLAND — Westbrook Christian moved to 2-0 under first-year coach Drew Noles with a 47-18 rout of Ragland on Friday.

Karmichael Cattling paced the Warriors on the night with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Asher Keck finished with 43 yards and a score on five totles.

Will Noles hit on 8-of-12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown to Joseph Tucker, who finished with five grabs for 83 yards.

John Reese Bellew had five tackles on defense and one catch offensively for 19 yards. Will Vice had three tackles and one quarterback pressure. Brandon Foster notched two tackles and a sack and Brett Founts chipped in one sack.

Westbrook concludes its non-region slate next week when it hosts Vinemont.

Other county scores: Appalachian 49, Coosa Christian 19; Ranburne 41, Glencoe 0; Pleasant Valley 61, West End 42

Susan Moore 20, J.B. Pennington 0

BLOUNTSVILLE — Susan Moore improved to 2-0 with a 20-0 victory over J.B. Pennington on Friday.

Anthony Cervantes had 54 yards and all three Bulldog touchdowns on 16 carries. Tanner Sisson gained 58 yards on four totes.

Matt Clowdus led Susan Moore's defense with seven tackles and a covered fumble.

Locust Fork 39, Cleveland 37

CLEVELAND — Cleveland fell to 0-1 on the season with a 39-37 loss to Locust Fork on Friday.

Daquarrius Phillips had 18 carries for 184 yards and three scores for the Panthers. Elijah Longshore hit on 7-of-13 throws for 162 yards and two touchdowns, both to Stephen Dean, who hauled in five passes for 121 yards. However, Cleveland's defense allowed 586 yards to the Hornets.

VOLLEYBALL

Sand Rock sweeps

CENTRE — Sand Rock swept a high school volleyball tri-match Thursday.

The Wildcats (6-3) beat Pleasant Valley 25-21, 25-17 and Cherokee County 25-11, 25-10. They visit Glencoe for a tri-match against the Yellow Jackets and Hokes Bluff on Tuesday.

Victoria Collum had 12 aces, eight digs and four kills for Sand Rock. Lanie Henderson finished with six kills and eight aces. Maci Brown and Mattie Brown each contributed six kills. Makenzi Blackwell tallied four aces. Caley Garrett amasses nine digs. Chloe Clausen helped out with 15 assists.