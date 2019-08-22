During OTAs and even the start of training, the presence of former LSU track star Cyril Grayson on the Saints roster provided plenty of intrigue into how a player with extreme speed, but no college football experience, might fare in serious competitions at receiver and return man that are as fierce as any taking place at the team's Metairie practice facility.

But with two preseason games remaining, as one of 11 receivers still with the Saints and one of half a dozen players who have taken at least occasional punt or kick return reps in practice or games, Grayson is nearing a pivotal point during his audition with his fifth NFL team.

"He's made some plays for us, but he's inconsistent right now," said head coach Sean Payton last Friday after training camp practice with the Chargers. "It's important these next three weeks to start seeing a bit of a better pattern. He can run, and we see some things he's doing really well, and then at times there's some play, whether it's technique or splits, where there's some details (to fix)."

Speed alone was never going to win Grayson a spot on the 53-man roster, but his potential in the return game piqued interest for a team that had struggled in recent years generating explosive plays in special teams.

But during Wednesday's practice, Grayson was noticeably absent from punt return drills, where the Saints just ran Alvin Kamara and Deonte Harris through reps. Harris, Austin Carr and Kerwynn Williams all fielded balls during kickoff return drills. Grayson also wasn't involved in either areas of the return game during Sunday's preseason game in Los Angeles, where Harris fielded all five punts, with 55 yards of return and a lot of 26, as well as two of the team's three kickoff returns for a total of 50 yards.

The former Rummel standout did field a pair of kickoffs during Week 1 of the preseason -- including one 40-yard return -- but all signs are starting to point to his need to standout among the group of wideouts competing for roster spots that include returning players (Carr, Keith Kirkwood and Tre'Quan Smith) and rookie standouts (Emmanuel Butler and Harris).

Grayson said the biggest thing he's still working on is recognizing the defensive coverage at the line, which would allow him to be as explosive and sharp as possible, but receivers coach Curtis Johnson has continued to remind the wideout not to lose what got him on the roster in the first place.

"He says 'Always show the type of guy you are. You're fast. Get open. Don't try to do anything extra'," Grayson said. "I want to show I'm a guy that can 100 mph every time and not get tired doing it."