In his first year as head coach at Bozeman, Jason Griffin faced obstacles he never could’ve foreseen, with Hurricane Michael nearly derailing the Bucks’ entire season after six games.

A different and much more manageable sort of challenge awaits Griffin in his second campaign with the Bucks and it’s one becoming more and more common for coaches, particularly in 1A.

Numbers, or lack thereof. Bozeman will dress in the low twenties for varsity, according to Griffin, though those that do return bring back a good deal of experience that the coach said made fall camp go a bit smoother than usual.

"Our numbers are a little thin, but I’m pretty sure any 1A coach in American can say the same thing. We need more guys," he said. "But we’ve got returners that really understand what we’re trying to accomplish and are buying into what we’re trying to do with the program.

"It makes a coach’s job a lot easier when you’ve got a number of guys who really understand what they’re doing."

Though the Bucks did lose their top rusher Hunter Kruger, they return two of their most talented playmakers in seniors Jordan Rosalis and Blake Embrick along with their entire starting offensive line and several of their top defenders.

Rosalis operated primarily as a receiver in 2018 but will be taking the reins at quarterback in his final season, giving Bozeman a more dynamic threat with the ball in his hands.

However, Griffin said Rosalis won’t just rely on his feet to hurt defenses in 2019.

"He’s a kid that has just a ton of ability," he said. "I’ve coached a lot of good quarterbacks over the years and Jordan has everything you’re looking for. He’s a natural leader, a tall kid with a big arm who is very athletic.

"Probably one of the biggest mistakes I made last year was not seeing it in him a year ago. With him at quarterback it gives us an opportunity. Now, he’s raw and he doesn’t have a lot of experience or reps, but he has a chance to be a good one. He has a real high ceiling. We’re very excited about who he can be as a quarterback."

Embrick, split time at quarterback last season with Zach Foster, will work at both receiver and running back this season.

The task of replacing Kruger in the backfield will fall on a pair of pair of seniors in Jaidon Dorsey and Dalton Bell.

Neither have the breakaway speed of Kruger but bring a physicality that Griffin said he hopes will be just as effective, just in a different sort of way.

"Some teams have a ‘thunder and lightning,’ but we’ve got a ‘thunder and thunder,’" he joked. "They’re both 200-plus pound kids. They’re not gonna win a gold medal in the 100, but they can get downhill and get tough yards.

"It will be tough for linebackers and defensive backs to come up and tackle them play after play. It won’t be much fun for opponents, or at least that’s what we’re hoping."

A veteran offensive line should make things easier on whoever carries the ball in 2019, with the Bucks bringing back incumbents at left tackle in Walker Morris, left guard in Justin Bevis, center in Kenny Warmack, right guard in Chuck Trumble, and right tackle in Jackson Gay, though he will be pushed for playing time by newcomer Cole Galbreath.

"Our biggest strength is gonna be up front with the offensive line," Griffin said. "They understand the offense and what we’re trying to do. They’re physically a year older and a year stronger, so there’s a ton of upside to having an experienced offensive line. If we have any success this year it will be because the offensive line makes that happen for us.

"We weren’t very good up front last year. Hunter Kruger was a heck of a player and a lot of what he got was just him breaking tackles and making plays. This year I hope those guys will open up some holes and let these guys make some plays from the backfield."

Trumble and Bevis will also anchor the defensive line for Bozeman, while Austin Sato and Embrick give the Bucks a pair of playmakers in the secondary.

The starters on both sides of the ball are mostly proven, though if the Bucks are forced to go to their bench that often, Griffin said that could be a problem.

"We’ve got a lot of guys that have some experience and that have played some meaningful high school snaps. That bodes well for us as far as experience," he said. "The one issue is we do not have a lot of depth. Guys play both ways and on special teams, so if a guy goes down it will really impact us.

"It’s not ‘next guy up’ because the next guy up will be a really young and inexperienced kid. An injury hurts us bad, a couple of injuries puts us in a bind. We have some good young kids that are working hard, but some guys probably aren’t ready to play high school football yet."

2019 schedule

Aug. 23: Holmes County 7 p.m.

Aug. 30: at Wewahitchka 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Chipley 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Cottondale 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Graceville 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Vernon 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Sneads 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: Jay 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: North Bay Haven 7 p.m.

2018 results

(2-7 Region 1-1A)

Liberty County 42-7

Holmes County 13-14

Chipley 23-12

Sneads 7-27

Vernon 14-33

Blountstown 0-30

South Walton 14-39

Walton 3-9

Jay 0-49

About the schedule

Bozeman faces perhaps its most difficult stretch with three straight games vs. three of the top 1A contenders in the Panhandle in Graceville, Vernon, and Sneads. The Bucks will also have a stretch of four consecutive road games culminating with their trip to Graceville on Sept. 20.

What’s gone

The Bucks lost their top offensive playmaker with the graduation of senior running back Hunter Kruger, who led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2018. Zach Foster, who split time at quarterback with Blake Embrick, also graduated.

Players to watch

Jordan Rosalis (sr. QB), Blake Embrick (sr. WR/RB/DB), Jaidon Dorsey (sr. RB/LB), Dalton Bell (sr. RB/LB), Austin Sato (sr. DB), Chuck Trumbull (jr. OL/DL)

What’s new

Former Arnold coach Josh Wright joins the Bozeman coaching staff as the Bucks’ new defensive coordinator. "We’re fortunate to have a coach like Josh Wright on our staff," Bozeman head coach Jason Griffin said. "He’s doing a great job getting those guys up to speed."