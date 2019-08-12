FREEPORT — When Brandon Siples walked into his first summer workout at Freeport little more than a year ago, he was met with a question.

Bulldogs coach Shaun Arntz stood before his team, the lot of them drenched in sweat after another grueling lift, and asked who among them wanted to play running back.

Then a junior, Siples had just transferred in from Walton where he had started at receiver and corner, earning an all-area selection as a sophomore. He assumed Arntz would want him to stay put. After all, running back K’Wan Powell was coming off a freshman season so dominant it merited Player of the Year consideration, and Freeport needed a little help on defense after allowing almost 29 points per game in 2017.

Understanding it likely meant a backup role, Siples put his hand up anyway.

“I was real excited,” said Siples, a 2019 Dandy Dozen selection. “It was a blessing.”

Some weeks later at the end of July, Powell elected to transfer to Vernon, leaving Siples at the top of the depth chart with a move that seemed to catch the entire county off guard.

Having posted 2,057 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns as a freshman, Powell was largely expected to emerge as one of the area’s top players and guide Freeport to its first playoff appearance since 2012.

“Then it fell on me,” Siples said. “That’s how it felt. Nobody really said it, but that’s how it felt. When he left, then everybody was like, ‘So who’s Freeport got?’ Then everybody looked at me.

“I did what I had to do this past season.”

And then he did some more.

Siples ran for 1,374 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, topping 100 yard in eight of the nine games he played.

He caught 17 passes for 373 yards and six more touchdowns, all team-highs.

He even completed three passes for 106 yards and a pair of scores.

He was every bit as dynamic as Powell.

“I didn’t want all the pressure on me, but I felt like I could take care of it,” Siples said. “I feel like I did my part.”

Now a senior, he feels as if he can do even more.

Freeport finished 3-6 in 2018, making the playoffs only to get bounced by Baker in the opening round. Siples wants to top that.

Powell set the school record with 1,695 rushing yards in 2017. Siples wants to top that, too.

He wants to be Player of the Year. He wants another all-area selection and D1 scholarship. He wants a state championship ring.

He wants to be the best he can be.

“Me, individually, I’ve been working hard in the weight room, trying to get better at like every aspect, everywhere,” he said. “I’m trying to perfect my craft.”

Q&A

Who's your favorite Marvel character and why?

I really don’t watch, so I don’t have a favorite superhero.

If you could have one super power, what would it be?

Like teleportation. If I could teleport … I like being two places quick. I like being different places quick.

What's your favorite football movie?

Probably “Gridiron Gang.”

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three items with you, what'd they be?

My phone. A boat; I heard that one (from the other Dandy selections). And then I’d bring my mom. I need my mom.

Are you really close with your mom?

Yes, sir.

Let's talk team goals. What does Freeport want to accomplish this year?

We’re trying to not just go first round and get out. We’re trying to go farther than the first round.

What are the team's strengths, weaknesses?

We have a lot of seniors. We have a lot of older guys. We mature. Weaknesses? Our wideouts, it’s not really like they a problem, but they’re transfers and younger guys that moved up from JV. We ain’t got that much experience at wide receiver, but we can get better. I think we will get better as the season goes on.

It's been 24 years since an area team (FWB in 1995) won it all. Is this the year?

Yes.

Is it Freeport?

I hope so, but (if it’s not,) Crestview is really good.

Why do you think the drought has lasted so long?

There’s some schools with, like, real athletes. We got athletes, too, but I think other areas want it more. We gotta want it, too. Our time is coming, though.

Let's talk individual goals. What are you gunning for this year?

I’m trying to be Player of the Year. I’m trying to be all-area again. I’m trying to pick up a D1 offer. I’m trying to win a state championship. I’m trying to get bigger, faster, stronger.

Say someone moved to the area and wanted to play football. How would you sell your program?

Our education in school — not even football — in school, the teachers care about you, especially the athletes. They care about everybody, but they push athletes.

Who's the most talented player on your team aside from yourself?

I like our D-lineman Skyler Washington. Our quarterback Keane Neal, he’s a transfer from Vernon; I think he’s gonna have a pretty good season. Skyler, he can get in and interrupt the quarterback. Them two guys , this is gonna be one of those years where they have great seasons.

If you could play with any NFL player, who would it be and why?

Lamar Jackson. I like his style at quarterback. I feel like me and him in a backfield would be crazy.