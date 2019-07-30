FORT WALTON BEACH – Tomas Pejanovic had no friends. No family. No idea of what to expect.

A foreign exchange student from Montenegro, he came to Fort Walton Beach with the prospect of making a name for himself in the States and playing college tennis.

A state title with Fort Walton Beach High later, it’s safe to say he has accomplished just that.

In the process he discovered a new family.

“Instant Chemistry”

A first impression can make or break a relationship.

Pejanovic, standing an imposing 6-foot-5, was a welcome sight for the Fort Walton Beach boys tennis team.

“I didn’t get to see him until our first team meeting in the preseason,” FWB coach Pat Markey said. “Then he walks in and is this 'yes sir, no sir' gentleman, polite as could be. Then there’s the elephant in the room: He’s 6-5. I had a feeling he’d have a big serve, big forehand.

“But I had no idea how hard and consistent he could hit the ball. No one did.”

Added Co-Player of the Year Frankie Muldowney, "I was like, He’s huge. He’s taller than me.' Then he hit a ball. The power he has on his shots is just crazy. It’s nothing you commonly see around here."

Fort Walton Beach, led by Muldowney, was also a welcome sight for the junior.

“I liked the setup, the whole team,” Pejanovic said. “Obviously me and Frankie, we were players, but the whole team was close. We had that instant chemistry.”

“Tomas fit right in from the start,” Muldowney said. “It was like gaining a brother.”

But the million dollar question hung in the air: Where in the lineup did Pejanovic belong?

For Markey, it was a no-brainer. Pair him with Muldowney at the top doubles spot and slot him into No. 2.

“A Dream Come True”

The 1-2 punch of Pejanovic and Muldowney will someday be the stuff of legends.

They didn’t drop a match all year en route to helping the Vikings advance to the region finals, where they both took care of their business in a 4-3 loss at Niceville. Pejanovic wouldn’t lose a match all year.

But it was doubles where they’d produce state glory. And from the onset, it was a beautiful partnership.

Muldowney pushed Pejanovic. Pejanovic pushed Muldowney.

“From the very first time we played together, we had that chemistry,” said Pejanovic, whose first steps as a baby came on a tennis court. “The thing is, we’re both kind of at the same level. So we wanted to impress each other every time we stepped on the court.”

“When Tomas came here, there was no else like him,” Muldowney added. “He brought out the best in me, the best in our team.”

Yet their doubles partnership was so much more than raw talent.

They communicated. They played to their strong suits. They dominated not only from the base line but at the net.

“It wasn’t easy. We had to put in the hard work, get to know each other’s games,” Pejanovic said. “From the beginning Frankie and I talked about how amazing it would be to win state. Then every day after we committed to that goal.”

“We were on the same page about our expectations,” Muldowney said.

Even though they entered Altamonte Springs undefeated, they still approached the 3A state tournament with a chip on their shoulder.

“When we got to state, no one knew about Fort Walton Beach High School,” Pejanovic said. “We had that underdog mentality. We wanted to prove that a small town was capable of winning state.”

The first round they won 6-0, 6-1. Then 6-1, 6-2. Then they downed the 2 seeds 6-0, 6-2 before a 6-2, 6-4 to win their bracket.

Parity? There were no signs.

Then came the overall finals against a duo from Venice fresh off a team state title. Muldowney and Pejanovic breezed in 6-1, 6-2 fashion.

Cue the state trophy. The state rings. The banners.

“Honestly it’s a dream come true,” Pejanovic said. “I shed a tear after the match – it was an emotional moment for me, being away from my country and not knowing a single person here. We wanted it so bad and we stuck to the game plan. Everything that could’ve worked worked.

“We deserved that win.”

As for the next goal for Pejanovic? College tennis.

“I want to play at the next level. I know I’ll get there,” he said. “I just gotta keep working hard and use this as motivation.”