The Southland Hogs dropped their first game at the American Legion state baseball tournament held at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Hogs dropped a 5-4 decision in eight innings to the Crowley Millers of Crowley.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon but inclement weather pushed it back to Sunday evening.

David Lirette, Bryce Grizzaffi, Nick Brunet, Cam Olivier, Brayden Walters, Blair Robichaux all recorded hits for the Hogs (25-10-1 overall).

Brock Theriot pitched seven innings and allowed two earned runs to go with five strikeouts. Blake Ougel was the losing pitcher.

With the loss, the Hogs will play an elimination game against Gauthier-Amedee at 1 p.m. Monday. Crowley improved to 17-2 and will face Retlif Oil or Pedal Valves Cardinals on Monday.