E.D. White had a fast start, a shaky middle but a strong finish Friday afternoon to pull out a 46-40 victory over Jesuit in the Capital One Summer Hoops Fest.

Quinn Strander led all scorers with 19 points, and Ethan Soignet had 11 points. Luke LaForge and Myles Gordon headed Jesuit with nine and eight points, respectively.

“We played very aggressive early. Then we put in a new unit, and Jesuit had us back on our heels,” E.D. White coach Jonathan Keife said. “When we got down by nine, we completely changed the way we were playing. We were able to get a good victory against a quality 5A team.”

Stander was hot from the jump. He scored the game’s first 10 points in a four-minute span, getting into the lane for layups, short jumpers and a tip-in put back.

However, Jesuit recovered and ended the first half on a 27-8 burst. LaForge and Gordan ignited the run with consecutive three points, while Kyle Haupt made a corner to give Jesuit its first lead. Jesuit took a 27-18 advantage into halftime.

“We started relaxing especially on the defensive end. Jesuit is a kind of team where if they catch you sleeping at any point in the possession, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Keife said. “At halftime we talked about playing a lot more physical to match their physicality. It took us a little while to get going in the second half too.”

With 12 minutes remaining, Jesuit held its biggest lead at 32-21. E.D. White answered with a 16-1 run in just over five minutes.

The Cardinals defense forced several turnovers that quickly converted into transition offense. Stander sank back-to-back jumpers, and a Soignet leaner gave E.D. White the lead for good at the 6:30 mark. Then Stander nailed a corner three pointer, and Soignet banked in consecutive layups to seal the Cardinals win.

“Quinn’s our most experienced player. Obviously, we’re expecting big things from him,” Keife explained. “He’s responded in every game we’ve played so far this summer. Everybody’s learning what their roles are. He’s certainly adapting to his new role this year.”

The Capital One Summer Hoops Fest concludes today with games beginning at 10 a.m. in E.D. White’s main gym and Preston LeJeune Gym. In its ninth year, the annual camp has been a pillar of summer league basketball in South Louisiana.

“The quality of the basketball being played is enjoyable to watch,” Keife said. “It’s certainly good for our kids to observe this and play against this. I think that’s why the coaches want to come here. They know they’re going to get good competition and get treated well. If you can do that in two days, you end up getting a whole lot better in a short amount of time.”Here are scores from Friday’s games at the Capital One Summer Hoops Fest.

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Here are scores from Friday’s games.

South Lafourche def. Hannan 39-33 (Sidney Bruce had 11 points for South Lafourche; London Neal had 10 points for Hannan); E.D. White def. Shaw 46-44 (Quinn Strander had 18 points for EDW; Isiah Crawford had 12 points for Shaw); Central Catholic def. Lusher 50-23 (D.J. Lewis scored 13 points for CCMC; Cameron Williams had 12 points for Lusher); Central Catholic def. South Lafourche 44-37 (Davidiyone Bias scored 12 points for CCMC); Lusher def. Shaw 41-34 (Frank Kilroy had 15 points for Lusher, Ray Pate had 11 for Shaw); Jesuit def. Central Catholic 53-39 (Myles Gordon scored 13 points for Jesuit; Taylor Blanchard had 12 points for CCMC); Hannan def. E.D. White 37-36 (Ethan Soignet led E.D. White with 12 points; London Neal had 13 points for Hannan); Shaw def. Assumption 47-46; St. Paul’s def. Jesuit 56-52 (Dylan Dinitrios led St. Paul’s with 18 points); Brother Martin def. H.L. Bourgeois 55-36 (T.J. Small led BM with 18 points); Assumption def. Holy Cross 53-38 (Jaden Tyler led Assumption with 17 points); H.L. Bourgeois def. Hannan 61-45 (Deondre Buggage led HLB with 16 points); St. Paul’s def. Holy Cross 49-46 (Dylan Dinitrios had 16 points for St. Paul’s); Brother Martin def. Assumption 75-47 (Devon Moore had 23 points for Brother Martin); H.L. Bourgeois def. Holy Cross 51-44 (Deondre Buggage led HLB with 26 points); St. Paul’s def. Lusher 54-30 and South Lafourche def. Brother Martin 45-41 (Ben Robichaux led SL with nine points).

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

Here is the schedule of today’s games at the Capital One Summer Hoops Fest:

Games set in E.D. White’s main gym are Jesuit vs. H.L. Bourgeois at 10 a.m., Holy Cross vs. E.D. White at 11 a.m., Brother Martin vs. St. Paul’s at noon, Jesuit vs. Assumption at 1 p.m., St. Paul’s vs. Hannan at 2 p.m., Lusher vs. E.D. White at 3 p.m., Hannan vs. Shaw at 4 p.m., Lusher vs. H.L. Bourgeois at 5 p.m. and Brother Martin vs. E.D. White at 6 p.m.

Games set in the LeJeune Gym are Assumption vs. Hannan at 10 a.m., Central Catholic vs. Shaw at 11 a.m., Lusher vs. South Lafourche at noon, H.L. Bourgeois vs. Shaw at 1 p.m., Holy Cross vs. South Lafourche at 2 p.m., Brother Martin vs. Central Catholic at 3 p.m., Jesuit vs. South Lafourche at 4 p.m., Assumption vs. St. Paul’s at 5 p.m. and Central Catholic vs. Holy Cross at 6 p.m.