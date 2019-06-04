The Thibodaux-based Reeco Rental team score 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, keeping its undefeated streak alive at the start of Week 2 in the Swampland Baseball League with an 11-11 tie against Morgan City from Thibodaux.

Caden Gros and Cameron Amedee both led the way for the double-digit rally with each player providing two RBI hits in the inning as Thibodaux (3-0-1 in Swampland) batted around the order.

Wyatt Clement, Ean Rodrigue, Philip Simmons, Tyren Young and Tate Mahler also had one hit a piece for Reeco.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Landon Trosclair gave up just one run through the first three innings of action for the Thibodaux-based team.

South Terrebonne (South Louisiana Bank) 10, Patterson 3 (at Patterson)

South Louisiana Bank earned its first win of the summer after pitcher Mason Hebert shut down Patterson with seven strikeouts in only three innings of work.

The offense picked up the rest of the way with RBIs from David Lirette, Caleb Polk, Trey Gautreaux, Landon Neil and two RBIs from Hebert himself.

Gautreaux also had a busy day on the bags with a single, double and three stolen bases.

South Terrebonne improved to 1-3 on the summer.

Central Lafourche 8, Terrebonne 7 (Team ’78) (at Raceland)

After a back and forth game, Central Lafourche scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal the win.

South Lafourche at Ellender canceled

The South Lafourche (GIS) at Ellender game set for Monday was canceled.