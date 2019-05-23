The hot new "but what if" debate question sweeping through the blustering punditry class of the sports journalism world is if Zion Williamson will spurn the New Orleans Pelicans with the first pick of the upcoming NBA Draft in favor of returning to Duke for another season in the hopes of landing in a more beneficial spot next year.

(Read: New York)

Let’s get this out of the way first — it isn’t unheard of for players to refuse to play for the team that drafts them. NBA greats like Kobe Bryant and Dominique Wilkins both demanded trades. In the NFL, legend John Elway refused to play for the Colts, as did Eli Manning when drafted by the Chargers.

Williamson would technically have a little more leeway in this situation, seeing as he has yet to sign an agent and could theoretically return to Duke if he wanted.

Of course none of that will actually happen because of course none of that would happen.

For Williamson to ditch the draft in order to try his luck next season would mean he A) gives up a lot of money B) potentially lands himself in a worse spot than New Orleans C) gives up an absurd amount of money D) risks injury E) GIVES UP AN INSANE AMOUNT OF MONEY.

Did I mention that going back to college would mean another year of letting other people make a huge profit off his talents while he is legally barred from doing so himself?

As the No. 1 pick, Williamson would make somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million, not including the massive shoe deal and other endorsements he’s all but guaranteed to sign.

Waiting another season to enter professional ball would also mean Williamson is another year further from his post-rookie deal, which is where the real money is made for the NBA elite.

Now, I’m no great businessman, but one of these options is significantly better than the other. (Hint: it’s the one that involves the gigantic paycheck)

In all reality, the reason any of this is coming up is because there’s 37 days between the lottery and the actual draft. And since Williamson is the unquestioned No. 1 pick, media analysts need something to debate for the next month.

In the absence of actual debate, a debate will be provided for you.

But hypothetically, say Williamson doesn't care about money. Maybe he doesn't mind letting CBS shamelessly follow him around at the NCAA Tournament with the "Zion Cam" while he isn’t allowed to accept a free lunch. Maybe he’s happy with student apartments and his family’s house is plenty big enough.

He could have a deathly seafood allergy or think Pat O’s makes hurricanes too sugary.

But the reality is that the entire gambit depends on the New York Knicks continuing to be an awful team with a high lottery position and the luck of having someone pick the right ping pong ball at the right time, otherwise we’re right back here doing this next May.

And I do understand the temptation to risk it. I really do.

The Pelicans had Anthony Davis for seven years and never made it past the second round of the playoffs. They didn’t even reach the postseason five of those years.

Davis was also well known for being one of the least covered NBA stars in the country as the relatively small local media market (second smallest in the league) struggled to garner national attention — a problem that will only worsen now that the New Orleans Advocate bought the Times Picayune, leaving the Pelicans with even less local coverage.

That would never be a problem in the media capital of the world where even the mediocre are elevated to superstar status just for existing in Manhattan.

But that media saturation can also be a double-edged sword with intense scrutiny and a "what have you done for me lately" attitude. New Orleans, on the other hand, has a tendency to love their own as long as that love is returned with loyalty, even in the absence of winning.

And speaking of winning, the Knicks haven’t made the playoffs since 2013. So it isn't like he’s walking into the 1990s Bulls.

Of course, it’s all far from a done deal. New Orleans could choose to trade their pick or Williamson could pull a Kobe and demand a trade.

Fortunately for New Orleans, everyone seems to show the initial signs of future agreement with Williamson’s stepfather saying he has every intention of staying in the draft and is, in fact, excited about potentially playing for the Pelicans.

But if there's one fact that should be the most comforting to Pelicans fans, it’s that year after year some of the best college football players in the country willingly sign deals with the Cleveland Browns.

Zion could do a whole lot worse than New Orleans.

Staff Writer Mike Gegenheimer can be reached at 857-2212 or at mgegenheimer@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter@Mike_Gegs.