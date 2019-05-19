LYNN HAVEN — For the second time this week, Mosley found itself facing an early deficit in a regional playoff game.

The Dolphins again came back and found a way to win and advance, and the star of the night had little doubt that they would do it.

"Oh, I wasn’t worried about it," Mosley pitcher Brayden Gainey said of the team’s 2-1 deficit after four innings in Saturday’s Region 1-6A semifinal contest against Gulf Breeze. "Our team, we’re brothers out there. We’ll get it done. I always have faith that we’ll get it done no matter what."

No one was more integral to the Dolphins’ 4-2 victory than the senior Gainey, who went 6 2/3 innings on the mound to get the win and added a clutch RBI double in the fifth inning to tie the game 2-2.

Gainey allowed just one earned run on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts, hitting his pitch limit with two outs left in the seventh and giving way to Jaden Rudd to record the final out.

"He was awesome on the mound," Mosley coach Jon Hudson said of Gainey. "We’re lucky to have two aces here. He just did a fantastic job. I was hoping he could finish it, but he got the two outs he needed to get us (in the seventh).

"I can’t say enough about Brayden’s effort on the mound tonight and also at the plate."

The Mosley hitters had to work hard to break through against Gulf Breeze pitchers Braden Massey and Chris Halstead, putting together just six total hits.

The Dophins helped their cause by drawing seven walks, including two in the crucial fifth inning rally.

Drew Yeager and Blake Vineyard each got on via the free pass to start the fifth with Mosley trailing 2-1, with Gainey coming up two batters later and smoking a Halstead offering over the left fielder’s head for a double to score Yeager.

An RBI groundout by Shane Skibba brought Trent Justice home from third for the go-ahead run, and Clete Hartzog followed with an infield single to score pinch-runner Ethan Campbell to make it 4-2.

Wesley Mann led off the sixth with a single up the middle, but Gainey retired the next five batters before turning it over to the left-hander Rudd with two outs and no one on in the seventh.

A single by Carson Hepworth brought the tying run to the plate in the form of Massey, but he didn’t get a chance to do any damage, as Hepworth was picked off at first base to end the game.

Halstead took the loss for allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings.

Hepworth and Mann each had two hits to lead Gulf Breeze. Yeager had a hit, three walks, and a run for Mosley, with Justice going 1 for 4 with a run, and Rudd adding a double.

Hudson said he wasn’t surprised by how difficult Saturday’s win was to come by and expects it to only get tougher from here as the Dolphins head to Jacksonville on Wednesday to take on Paxon in the region final.

"There’s gonna be no easy games from here on out," he said. "We’re gonna have to win games like this, have to come back, have to play good defense. It’s the elite eight, so we’ve got to be ready."