Ed Orgeron fielded all the usual questions with a smile and a handshake.

How y’all gonna do this year, coach?

How’s the offense looking?

Can you sign my helmet?

With two previous stops along the LSU football Coaches’ Caravan under his belt this spring, the head coach of the Tigers and Larose native glad handed his adoring fans with the precision of even the most adept retail politicians.

But Monday’s trip to the Houma Walk-On’s Bistreaux was more than just another stop along the way as Orgeron returned home to the Cajun region where he grew up.

So when he’d make his way to a new table to schmooze with the purple and gold clad boosters and everyday fans, Orgeron asked a few questions himself. His favorite? Where’d they go to high school.

There were Thibodaux and Terrebonne Tigers and Central Lafourche Trojans, South Terrebonne Gators and Vandebilt Catholic Terriers and, yes, even a few of Orgeron’s own South Lafourche Tarpons.

They were all there to get a glimpse of the bayou’s native son and hear about how the Tigers will fare come the fall.

"It’s a chance for them to see the coach of LSU on a personal basis," Orgeron said. "I spent two hours with them just getting to know them, telling stories. They have questions. It gets the fan base closer to us."

The annual Coaches’ Caravan is a staple of the LSU offseason as Orgeron brings with him a few of his staff to do interviews with the "Hangin’ with Hester" radio show with former LSU running back Jacob Hester and meet with fans, maybe even drum up some donations for the Tiger Athletic Foundation in between posing for pictures and signing autographs.

In addition to Orgeron, LSU brought strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, director of player development and former LSU running back Kevin Faulk and special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, who also is in charge of recruiting the bayou region.

"You get to meet so many nice people," Moffitt said. "Two people have already invited me fishing."

Different from most of the other stops on the series, Houma lies directly in the middle of LSU country. Other than New Orleans, it’s the closest to Baton Rouge of the other sites that include, Shreveport, West Monroe and Houston.

From the moment LSU arrived, the restaurant was at max capacity with parking overflowing into the grass lots behind Walk-On’s.

Orgeron said Houma was a priority for him, not just because of the large and dedicated fan base, but he personally wanted an excuse to visit home.

"I’m not gonna say it’s better (than the other events), but it’s different because it’s home," Orgeron said. "I feel like I’m coming to visit instead of working. The people are excited. I haven’t been down here in a while, so it was good to come."

While Orgeron was the main attraction, his assistants were just as big a draws for the Tigers faithful.

McMahon is a frequent visitor to the region as the recruiting coordinator for the area, giving him the dubious responsibility of representing LSU for Orgeron’s home town.

"I love the bayou," McMahon said. "Boudin, cracklins — I’m all in. I love this area. How could you not?"