KILLEN — Yogi Berra definitely was proven right Wednesday night — it ain’t over till it’s over.

Just ask top-ranked Hokes Bluff.

The Eagles (26-4) headed to the bottom of the seventh inning facing a 4-0 deficit in game two of the Class 4A semifinal state high school baseball series on the road at No. 10 Brooks (24-8). The Eagles had to rally or their season was finished. So, rally they did, for a dramatic 5-4 victory.

Hokes Bluff only scored one run in the first 13 innings Wednesday prior to game two’s seventh inning after losing the first game 7-1 — and that lone run came in the first inning of the opener.

Carson Eubanks and Koby Addison each drew walks in the seventh. Dylan Teague had a pop out sandwiched in between for the first out of the final inning. Brooks’ pitcher Carson Villalta was about to reach his pitch count after the Eubanks walk to open the seventh, so Brooks put Lake Spurgeon on the mound in relief. With runners on the corners (Eubanks advanced to third on a wild pitch), the Eagles’ chances of a comeback grew slimmer after Houston Edwards struck out swinging for the second out.

Down to Hokes Bluff’s final strike, Drake Rainey came through with a single that landed fair down the left-field line to trim Brooks’ lead to 4-2. Caleb McGinnis, who also had two strikes on him, then hit a single back up the middle to put runners on first and second. Another wild pitch moved both into scoring position with Hunter Burke at the plate.

Burke, facing a 2-2 count, then drove a pitch between first and second, which allowed both base runners to score to tie the game at 4. Burke advanced to second on the throw to home. Jackson Fielding, Burke’s courtesy runner, moved to third on a balk.

Then a pitch was thrown in the dirt but blocked by the catcher. As soon as Fielding saw the ball hit the ground, he attempted to advance home but quickly retreated to third as he saw the catcher come up with the ball. The throw to third to pick off Fielding hit him, which allowed Fielding to beat out the tag at home to lift Hokes Bluff to the win and at least one more game.

“I told (Fielding) anything dirt ball to go,” Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson said. It worked, as the win forced a deciding game three at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

Hokes Bluff did what it has done a few times and made a huge comeback. The Eagles were down nine runs to Glencoe and eight runs to Cherokee County, both this season. Each game resulted in Eagle wins. That’s without mentioning Hokes Bluff’s come-from-behind series win against Oneonta in the semifinals last year to reach the state finals.

“Baseball is a unique sport,” Robertson said. “You have to get all the outs. In football, they could’ve taken a knee and ran the clock out. In basketball they would’ve went all four quarters. It is what it is. (Brooks) has a good team.”

Hokes Bluff only had six hits total in the series before the seventh inning. The Eagles struck out 12 times in game two and were down to the final strike with two outs three different times. Hokes Bluff still found a way with three hits, being patient at the plate along with the help of some awry pitches in the final inning to get the five runs it needed.

“We had way too many balls in the air,” Burke, who had two hits and two RBI in game two, said of the Eagles’ struggles at the plate. “. ...That’s just too easy. Even if you’re not hitting it hard, you have to roll it. Make them make a play.”

Payton Lemons earned the complete-game win for Hokes Bluff in the nightcap. The sophomore gave up seven hits, four runs, struck out six and walked two. Villata tossed six innings while allowing three hits, one run, 11 strikeouts and seven walks. Spurgeon allowed three hits, four runs, one walk and one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.

Brooks’ Thorne Tapp nealry was untouchable in the series opener. The lefty allowed three hits, one run, struck out three and walked one in a complete-game effort, all while throwing only 79 pitches. Hokes Bluff only had one baserunner after the first inning and went down in order five times.