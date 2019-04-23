There’s not much of a history of success with tennis at Rutherford High School. The Rams have never made a state tournament as a team and most recently advanced to the regional round back in 2013 as a district runner-up, losing to Wakulla in the first round.

It has been a different story for the Rutherford girls in 2019, however, and they’ll have an opportunity this week to make school history by doing something no Rams team has ever done before.

Rutherford will take on Rickards on Tuesday in a Region 1-2A semifinal match at Oakland Terrace Recreation Center at 3 p.m. A win there and the Rams would move on to the region final Thursday against the winner of Mosley vs. Wakulla.

Wins on Tuesday and Thursday would give the Rams their first-ever state tournament berth to play April 29-May 3 in Orlando. It would be quite an accomplishment for a group that didn’t even know if it would be able to have a season in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

"That would be amazing," junior Danielle Bansagi, Rutherford’s No. 3 singles player, said Monday. "I don’t remember the last time you heard anything about (Rutherford) winning in tennis. To give that to our school and be a part of that and represent at state would be amazing."

Also, improbable. Rutherford’s courts were destroyed by Michael, leaving the team searching for places to practice off campus, as Oakland Terrace and Panama City Racquet Club.

Despite the difficult situation, junior Ari Cortes, the team’s captain and No. 2 singles player, said there were high hopes for a successful season, in part because of the arrival of talented freshman Isabel Ceydeli, as well as the players' ability to bond and come together quickly in the face of adversity.

"After the hurricane, we honestly didn’t know what to expect," Cortes said. "The courts were destroyed, we had no clue where we were gonna be practicing or even if some of the girls would stay. But once the season got started it was really great to see how we were all able to come together.

"It’s great to be able to bring that success to our school after the hurricane because obviously Rutherford has suffered so much. It’s cool to be able to overcome that hiccup on the road and be successful this season."

Rutherford has claimed county and district titles this year and already has a pair of state qualifiers in Ceydeli, who earned an automatic bid by winning the District 1-2A title in No. 1 singles, and Cortes, who won in No. 1 doubles with Ceydeli as her teammate.

Getting the rest of the Rams to join them at state is the goal this week for the Rutherford qualifiers.

"Oh, I really want them to come," Ceydeli said. "I want them to support me and I love when they’re there. I’m at home with them because they’re basically my family. We’ve gotten so close together."

Ceydeli has been dominant as the team’s top player this season, going undefeated in singles and doubles matches and winning the district title over Arnold’s Alisa Popova 6-0, 6-2.

Beyond her impressive record, Bansagi said that Ceydeli’s presence on the team has made every other Rutherford player better.

"She’s an amazing player," she said. "I’ve known her through USTA competitions and gotten to play with her and honestly having that in practice has benefitted us tremendously. We can all benefit from playing against such a tremendous player, Ari too."

Cortes is also undefeated this season in singles and doubles competitions, though her most important role on the squad may be as its captain and unquestioned leader. It’s a role that Cortes said that she has embraced and that has been transformative for her on and off the court.

"Yeah for sure, being captain of the team has really helped me come out of my shell and learn some leadership skills and I love it," she said. "I love all my teammates, so it’s not hard for me to do. They’re really awesome and we’re like a family."

No. 4 and No. 5 players Mary Granducci and Eliannah Anderson are less experienced than the other Rutherford players, though Cortes praised their work ethic and progress over the course of the season.

"Isabel and I have been playing for quite a while competitively in tournaments, (Bansagi) too," she said. "Our No. 4 and 5 girls picked up the sport and they’ve been doing such a good job just having started playing tennis so recently."

With Granducci a junior and Anderson a sophomore, Rutherford is a team without seniors that should be even better in 2020. The Rams are more focused on the matter at hand, however, and all expressed confidence that their 2019 season wouldn’t end at regionals.

"We feel very confident for these next two days," Rutherford coach DaShoan Olds said. "If we play our game the way we’ve been playing, I expect us to be going to Orlando as a team Sunday morning."