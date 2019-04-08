NATCHITOCHES – Two runs in the seventh pulled the Nicholls State University baseball team with one against Northwestern State, but after battling weather all weekend, the game was called in the bottom half as the Colonels fell 3-2 Sunday to end the series.

The Colonels dropped to 17-16 overall and 8-7 in Southland Conference play.

The Demons improved to 19-11 overall and 9-6 in conference play.

Nicholls trailed 3-0 after the first inning but clawed back into it with RBI singles from Adam Tarver and Austin France in the seventh.

But with the tying runner on second, Northwestern State ended the inning with a strikeout.

Freshman Shane Mejia Jr. suffered his first loss of the season, allowing three earned runs on five hits in 5.0 innings.

The Demons pushed all three runs across the plate in the first against the lefty, but he retired NSU twice in order in the rest of his outing.

Tarver accounted for two of the Colonels' four hits, with Dane Simon adding the other.

Nathan Jones (4-1) earned the win for Northwestern State, lasting 6.0 innings with four strikeouts. Sam Taylor led the offense with a 2-run single in the first.

The Colonels head to Mississippi for a Wednesday night (April 10) matchup against Alcorn State. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.