LOCAL CALENDAR

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Monday. Central Lafourche at South Terrebonne, 3:30 p.m.

Monday. South Lafourche at E.D. White Catholic, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Monday. Patterson at Terrebonne, 4 p.m.

Monday. E.D. White Catholic at St. Charles, 4 p.m.

Monday. Ellender at St. James, 4 p.m.

Monday. Thibodaux at H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.

Monday. Covenant Christian Academy at Ecole Classique, 4 p.m.

Monday. Vandebilt Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Monday. Assumption at Hanson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Monday. Houma Christian School at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Today. Nicholls at Northwestern State, 1 p.m.

Today. Texas A&M at LSU, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Today. LSU at Mississippi State, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Today. Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana, 2 p.m.

NBA

Today. Pelicans at Kings, 8 p.m. (TV: FOX Sports NOLA, Radio: 99.5-FM)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Today. Round Rock at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Monday. Round Rock at New Orleans, 11 a.m.