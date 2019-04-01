FORT WALTON BEACH – Choctaw and its “ballers” are climbing the flag football ranks.

Fresh off a 19-6 win over previously undefeated Niceville and a 26-0 victory over Lincoln at Joe Etheredge Stadium, the Indians (5-1) rose to 13th in 1A and 25th in all classifications in the latest floridahsfootball.com rankings.

Niceville (4-2), meanwhile, falls to 18th in 1A and out of the all-classification top 25 after back-to-back losses.

The Indians’ lone blip on the season came on March 14th in a shorthanded 25-6 defeat to No. 6 Florida High. Thursday’s two-score win over Niceville, a foe the Indians have never lost to en route to five straight district titles, re-established that the Indians remain the team to beat in District 1-1A.

That narrative was in question after the loss of a lauded senior class featuring quarterback Kassandra Fairly and receiver Amber Leggett.

But embracing the “all gas, no brakes’ mantra against Niceville, D’Aun Riggs took an interception 80 yards to the house, Riggs and Carolyn Castelin connected on a 72-yard touchdown and Riggs scored on a goal-line keeper with 30 seconds remaining.

“D’Aun, in the Florida High game, she didn’t play her best game, so she felt like she let the team down,” said Matt Pacheco, the co-head coach alongside Jim Bay. “She took it upon herself — since that Florida High game, she’s been laser focused.”

More impressive was that Niceville entered the game averaging 51.75 points while not allowing a score all season. Choctaw wasn’t fazed by their rival’s success.

“We still have some ballers,” Bay said.

The Indians, who beat Crestview 26-13 Monday night, host Pensacola tonight at 7 p.m. before traveling to Navarre on Thursday.