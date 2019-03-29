The Assumption High softball team picked up a key District 7-4A victory, 4-3, over E.D. White Catholic on Thursday in Napoleonville.

The Lady Mustangs improved to 10-11 overall and to 4-1 in district, while E.D. White fell to 11-10 overall and to 3-1 in the league.

Abbey Aysen (three strikeouts), Bridgett Pierce (two strikeouts) and Shelbie Mabile (two strikeouts) all pitched for the Lady Mustangs, who were led at the plate by Abbey Aysen (two RBIs), Alise Aysen (double) and Raegan Alleman (double).

E.D. White got a double and two RBIs from Maddie Gros and a triple from Scout Blades.

THURSDAY’S SOFTBALL CAPSULES

H.L. BOURGEOIS 11, THIBODAUX 4

At Thibodaux, the Lady Braves improved to 7-10-1 overall and to 2-2 in District 7-5A and the Lady Tigers fell to 5-10 on the season and to 1-4 in district.

Kiera Evans was 4-for-5 with four RBIs, three doubles and a single for H.L. Bourgeois, Caitlyn Bueche had two doubles and three RBIs and Bryleigh Pitre got the win in the circle.

She allowed five hits and had six strikeouts.

Joey Weimer had two RBIs and a double for the Lady Tigers, Kyla Porche had two hits and an RBI and Avery Leyva had an RBI.

DESTREHAN 10, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 4

At Destrehan, McKenzie Champagne (three hits, two RBIs), Mage Caro (RBI) and Kinslee Ross (two hits, RBI) led the Lady Trojans at the plate as they fell to 10-11 overall and to 3-1 in District 7-5A.

MORGAN CITY 10, ELLENDER 8

At Morgan City, Ellender fell to 3-13 overall and to 0-4 in District 7-4A and Morgan City improved to 6-10 and 1-2 in district.

Leaders at the plate for the Lady Patriots were Jasi Jenkins (two hits, RBI), Jaedyn Falgout (two RBIs), Arianna Deaver (two hits) and Angelle Parfait (two RBIs).

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 13, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 6

At Galliano, the Lady Terriers improved to 8-13 overall and to 3-1 in District 7-4A and the Lady Tarpons fell to 7-9 and to 0-4 in district.

Alivia Vizier, Bailey Melancon and Issy Danos each were 2-for-2 with a double and single for South Lafourche and Claire Chiasson, Liza Derosia and Madelyn Bourgeois each added a double.

Riley Boss (strikeout, eight hits) took the loss on the mound.

THOMAS JEFFERSON 19, SOUTH TERREBONNE 6

At Gretna, Maddie Boquet had three RBIs, Kellsie Clement had two RBIs and Mikenzi Authement had two hits as the Lady Gators fell to 3-20 on the season with the nondistrict loss.

Thomas Jefferson improved to 11-4 on the season.

ST. CHARLES 11, ST. JAMES 1

At LaPlace, Paris Harry had an RBI and Kiri Parker had a double as the Lady Wildcats fell to 9-10 overall and to 3-1 in District 10-3A.

BERWICK 6, HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 0

At Houma, the Lady Warriors fell to 12-9 overall with the nondistrict loss and Berwick improved to 12-11.