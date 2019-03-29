Apparently this has been the week for Michigan and Wisconsin visitors to our area. Not only can you can you tell from the license plates on the roads but from the folks fishing on the charter boats.

Most everybody fishing this week has been from the north, and they love our weather and fishing.

As a matter of fact, the family that was fishing aboard the Un Reel on Tuesday with Capt. Justin Destin was from Wisconsin and was happy to be here.

“We left four-feet of snow,” one of the ladies in the group said.

So in other words, they left snow for white sandy beaches and a big day on the Gulf of Mexico and a great catch of triggerfish, amberine, mingo and white snapper.

Not a bad trade off.

Capt. Bud Miller on the Mighty Fine took his group from Michigan out for a good catch of triggerfish, mingo and white snapper.

Chicago anglers on the Stelluna with Capt. Judah Barbee came in with a few mingo and white snapper on Tuesday. Captain said they mainly wanted to shark fish, and he didn’t disappoint. He managed to put his anglers on a 7- to 8-foot shark which they tangled with for about 30 minutes before cutting it loose.

Tennessee anglers on the First Light with Capt. Steve Hauesler brought in a big catch of triggerfish, mingo and white snapper. Word is they also had about a 50-pound amberjack on line before it broke off.

Wisconsin folks on Spring Break had a good trip aboard the Lock n Load with Capt. Steve Brown. They pulled in a good catch of triggerfish and mingo.

Michigan anglers aboard the Only Way with Capt. Curt Gwin filled the rack with mingo and triggerfish. His folks had a great time on the Gulf.

“The Great Lakes are beautiful, but nothing like this,” one of the anglers said.

Capt. Phillip Blackburn on the Backdown 2 and his anglers from Michigan and Tennessee filled the racks with some big triggerfish, mingo and white snapper.

“Fishing has been good when the weather will let you out,” Blackburn said.

The weather has been off and on this week – sunny and nice one day, then overcast and windy the next.

But it’s still better than the alternative of what many left behind in the north.

Wisconsin and Illinois anglers on the Huntress with Capt. Mike Graef came in with a good catch of mingo, triggerfish and white snapper. Deckhand Carter Phillips said they looked for blackfin tuna to start and didn’t have much luck but they did hook up with a couple of 150-pound sharks, before they went and caught dinner.

“It was a little snotty out … but better than it’s been being,” Graef said of the rough seas.

Either way, the chance to enjoy the sugar-white, sandy beaches and fishing on the Gulf of Mexico is better than the cold of the northern states any day.

See you on the docks.