Thursday's flag football matchup between Niceville and Choctaw can’t come soon enough.

Already equipped with the hype from four straight district championship meetings, each going to Choctaw, the two programs will enter the 7 p.m. tilt at Joe Etheredge Stadium with a pair of top-20 ranks by FloridaHSFootball.com.

The Week 4 rankings released Monday, the undefeated Eagles (4-0) come in at No. 13 for 1A and 24th for all classifications and the Indians (2-1) are No. 19 in 1A.

The Eagles debuted at No. 15 in the Week 1 ranks and have climbed slowly following a 4-0 start.

Defense has been the key for the Eagles, who welcomed the soccer-star Fernandez sisters to the team this season. Behind an athletic, opportunistic linebacker group, Niceville has yet to allow a single point this season in games against Northview, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Pine Forest.

“We emphasized the defense all offseason, and I think it’s showing,” Eagles coach Adron Robinson told the Daily News after the Pine Forest game. “It helps, too, when you have some girls that can run at linebacker.”

Of course, Niceville’s offense is pulling its own weight, too. Using a two-quarterback system that makes use of both Jasmine Griggs’ and Nakerra Brown’s unique skill sets, the Eagles average 51.75 points per game.

Meanwhile, Niceville’s archrival Choctaw is down three spots from where it was after Week 2 and one spot down from where it debuted.

Adjusting to life after graduating a dynamic senior class that won four straight district titles has been a tough road, but the Indians have managed it well. Their lone loss of the season came against No. 9 Florida High (Tallahassee), 25-6, two weeks ago.

Ranked tops in 1A and among all classifications is three-time defending 1A state champion Robinson out of Tampa.