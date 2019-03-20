Vandebilt Catholic’s bats came alive in the late innings to help pull off a 9-5 win over South Terrebonne in the District 7-4A opener held at Calvin Buxton Field at Harold Haydel Park on Tuesday in Houma.

Trailing 5-4 after four innings, the Terriers (12 hits) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three more in the sixth inning to distance themselves from the Gators (six hits).

Vandebilt coach Gee Cassard said it was just the performance Vandebilt (8-7 overall; 1-0 in district) needed to start district play.

“Lately we’ve been winning games in different ways,” Cassard said. “This is a new team. It’s a team that’s blending in the youth with the old, so we’re trying to find ourselves here. We’re starting to get a little bit of chemistry. We’re starting to find ways to win, and today we did, so it was nice to see.”

Gavin Daigle went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Terriers, while Kolby Dufrene went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Evan Franks had a two-run double in the fifth inning that sparked the late rally. Eli David also had a RBI.

Brennen Hamner pitched the first four innings for Vandebilt, allowing four hits, five runs, five earned runs, four walks and totaling six strikeouts. Dufrene pitched the last three innings to get the win for the Terriers, allowing two hits, no runs, no earned runs, no walks and striking out seven batters.

Despite falling behind 3-0 in the first innings, Cassard said he was pleased with his team’s fight when trailing on the scoreboard.

“I like the way we fought, even though Hamner didn’t have his best stuff,” Cassard said. “I thought he competed and gave us a chance, and then Kolby came in and was really big and gave us a win. It was a good win for us, and a win that we needed, especially to start district.”

South Terrebonne (7-6 overall; 0-1 in district) opened the game strong with a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Gators coach Mike Barba said they had a setback when senior Cameron Hebert was ejected by the home-plate umpire.

Barba said he didn’t get an explanation for the ejection.

“They (Vandebilt) are a good team, and they could really swing it,” Barba said. “We jumped on them 3-0 in the first inning, and we lose a senior (Hebert) to who knows what and gets ejected. Losing him just totally changed the game. I don’t make excuses but that was a huge blow. That dude is a leader, and for whatever reason, the umpire got offended and threw him out. That changed the entire game. We had a huge rally going. All of a sudden, it kills our momentum.”

Leading South Terrebonne at the plate were Cameron Trosclair (2-for-4, two RBIs), Saige Pellegrin (2-for-3), Shea Pitre (RBI) and David Lirette (RBI).

Nick Brunet took the loss for South Terrebonne, allowing three hits, five runs (all earned), two walks and striking out four batters. Saige Pellegrin (three innings, eight hits, four runs, four earned runs, two walks and one strikeout) and Lance Pellegrin (one strikeout) also pitched.

The two teams will meet again in district play in Bourg at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We didn’t stop competing, so I’m really proud of my guys,” Barba said. “We’re going to come out and play again on Thursday.”

TUESDAY’S BASEBALL CAPSULES

E.D. WHITE AT ASSUMPTION MOVED TO TODAY

At Napoleonville, the District 7-4A baseball opener between E.D. White Catholic and Assumption was postponed due to no umpires from the Thibodaux Baseball Officials Association showing up to call Tuesday’s game.

The varsity game between the Cardinals and Mustangs was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

After the players, coaches and a large group of fans from both schools waited an hour for the umpires to arrive, coaches from both schools decided to reschedule the game for 4 today in Napoleonville.

Assumption baseball coach Hayward Coddou said he didn’t receive an explanation from the Thibodaux Baseball Officials Association for why the officials didn’t attend Tuesday’s game. He was disappointed that the game had to be rescheduled.

“It’s the district opener against a great team. We were ready to play with a lot of energy. It was a miscommunication on their part,” Coddou said. “I’m not sure what happened, but I know over 200 something people here knew we had a game (on Tuesday).”

E.D. White coach David Constant said it was the first time in his 20-year coaching career that he was involved in a game where umpires didn’t show up.

“Our kids were focused and ready to play,” Constant said. “It’s unfortunate but we’re just going to have to deal with it and come out (today) and be ready to play again. Our kids are exceptional and I think they’ll be able to deal with it. It is what it is. We’ll just do our best to play with it.”

Fans that paid to get into Tuesday’s game will get in free today by showing their ticket stub at the front gate.

The Houma Christian School vs. E.D. White baseball game scheduled for today will now be played later in the season.

ASCENSION CATHOLIC 4, THIBODAUX 3

At Donaldsonville, Rodney Blanchard hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the nondistrict game for the Bulldogs.

Julien Kliebert, Caden Gros and Landon Trosclair had RBIs for the Tigers (14-6 overall).

Tommy Landry was the losing pitcher, allowing three hits, three runs and one walk in five innings. Gavin Granier (1 2/3 innings, five walks) also pitched.

HAHNVILLE 5, H.L. BOURGEOIS 0

At Boutte, the Braves dropped to 3-8 overall and 0-1 in district with the loss.

Tate Bates went 1-for-2 with a walk for the Braves, while Jase Boudreaux (5 1/3 innings, seven hits, five runs and three strikeouts) and Connor Verdin (2/3 innings, no hits, no runs) pitched.

DESTREHAN 10, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 3

At Destrehan, the Trojans (4-10 overall; 0-1 in district) had six hits but scored only three runs in the District 7-5A loss.

Gaven Adams and Mat Loupe recorded RBIs for the Trojans. Logan Wilcox (seven hits, seven runs, three earned runs, one strikeout, one walk) was the losing pitcher in four innings of work, and Andrew Gilmer also pitched.

EAST ST. JOHN 12, TERREBONNE 1, 5 INNINGS

At Houma, the Wildcats outhit the Tigers, 10-4, in the District 7-5A win.

Jacob Collins had the only RBI for Terrebonne (6-8 overall; 0-1 in district), while Braxston Lovell (2 1/3 innings, four hits, four runs, four earned runs, five walks and one strikeout) was the losing pitcher.

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 6, ELLENDER 1

At Houma, the Tarpons (11-3 overall; 1-0 in district) finished with five hits and got a two-RBI performance from Derin Doucet in the District 7-4A win.

Jonah Chiasson and Matt Jalbert had RBIs for South Lafourche.

Jelby Cheramie got the complete-game win, allowing two hits, one run, no earned runs, two walks and striking out five batters.

Logan Foret (6 1/3 innings, five hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts) was the losing pitcher for Ellender (3-10 overall; 0-1 in district), and Hagon Liner also pitched.

ST. JAMES 3, DONALDSONVILLE 1

At Donaldsonville, Tate Morvant hit a home run for the Wildcats and Tyler Steib went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win.

Steib got the win on the mound for St. James (8-8 overall; 1-0 in district), allowing four hits, one run, one earned run, three walks and striking out 10 batters.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 19, NEW ORLEANS MILITARY AND MARITIME ACADEMY 2, 4 INNINGS

At Houma, the Lions (13-1 overall) blasted 13 hits and took advantage of seven errors in the nondistrict win.

Leading batters for the Lions were Cam Olivier (2-for-2, three RBIs), Trenton Holloway (2-for-3, two RBIs), Blaine Boudreaux (3-for-4, three RBIs) and Caleb Bergeron (2-for-2, four RBIs).

Mason Savoy was the winning pitcher for the Lions, allowing two hits, two runs, two earned runs, one walk and striking out six batters in three innings of work.