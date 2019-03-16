The E.D. White Catholic baseball team stayed perfect on the season at 13-0 overall with a 10-0 victory over Westlake on Day 2 of the Tiger-Cardinal Classic presented by the Sports Medicine Center of Thibodaux Regional on Friday at Ray E. Didier Field at Ben Meyer Diamond in Thibodaux.

Brayden Walter picked up the victory on the mound after allowing just one hit and Draven Jennings closed the game and did not allow a hit in two innings of work.

Leaders at the plate for E.D. White were Parker Coddou (2-for-3, three-run homer), Devin DeSandro (2-for-2, two RBIs), Brayden Walters (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Michael Clement (two-run homer).

Today at the Tiger-Cardinal Classic the four games set to be played at E.D. White will likely be split between Nichols and E.D. White.

The games are Terrebonne vs. E.D. White at 9 a.m. (at Nicholls), E.D White vs. Warren Easton at 11:15 a.m. (at Nicholls), South Terrebonne vs. Warren Easton at 1:30 p.m. (at E.D. White) and East St. John vs. Ellender at 3:45 p.m.

WEATHER IMPACTS FRIDAY’S GAMES AT TIGER-CARDINAL CLASSIC

Inclement weather impacted a number of games involving local teams on Friday.

All other games set for the Tiger-Cardinal Classic on Friday were rained out, including all games at Thibodaux High and the Assumption at Terrebonne game set to be played in Houma.

Today as part of the tournament at Thibodaux High, Assumption plays Houma Christian at 9 a.m., Assumption plays St. James at 11:45 p.m., Terrebonne plays Westlake at 1:30 p.m., South Lafourche plays Westlake at 3:45 p.m., Thibodaux plays St. James at 6 p.m. and South Terrebonne plays Houma Christian School at 8:15 p.m.

On Sunday at Thibodaux High, Thibodaux will play Westlake at 1 p.m. and St. James will play Ellender 3:30 p.m.

Also on Friday, Central Lafourche had its action in the Gerald Oubre Memorial washed out and the New Orleans Maritime and Military will now play at Covenant Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

FRIDAY’S BASEBALL CAPSULES

ST. AMANT 11,

H.L. BOURGEOIS 2

At St. Amant, the Braves fell to 2-7 on the season with the loss.

JOHN CURTIS 8

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 7

At the Shaw Tournament at Mike Miley Stadium in Metairie, the Terriers fell to 6-7 overall.