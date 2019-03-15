The E.D. White Catholic baseball team opened the annual Tiger-Cardinal Classic, hosted jointly by Thibodaux High and E.D. White and sponsored by the Sports Medicine Center of Thibodaux Regional, with a 7-0 victory over Houma Christian School at Boyd Hebert Park.

Seth Guidry picked up the win on the mound after working five 1/3 innings, striking out five and giving up no runs.

Hayden Falgout worked in relief for the Cardinals (12-0 overall) and struck out four and did not allow a run.

Leaders at the plate for the Cardinals were Devin DeSandro (3-for-4, two RBIs), Jack Meyer (hit, two RBIs), Parker Coddou (1-for-3), Blair Robichaux (two RBIs), Ritchie Boudreaux (hit) and Walters (hit).

Houma Christian fell to 1-10 overall.

The event continues today and Saturday in Thibodaux.

Today’s games feature Westlake at E.D. White Catholic (3:45 p.m.), South Terrebonne vs. Houma Christian School (3:15 p.m.), Warren Easton vs. Thibodaux (5:30 p.m.) and St. James vs. Ellender (8 p.m. all at Thibodaux High and Assumption at Terrebonne (3:30 p.m.).

THURSDAY’S BASEBALL CAPSULES

TERREBONNE 18,

ELLENDER 8

As part of the Tiger-Cardinal Classic in Houma, Cole Lovell (two RBIs), D’brenden Hill (triple), Cullen Butler (two RBIs), Chandler Falgout (three RBIs) and Adin Ross (two RBIs) led Terrebonne at the plate as it improved to 5-6 on the season.

Caden Bugard (seven strikeouts), Hill (two strikeouts) and Brandon Collins (strikeout) all pitched for the Tigers.

Ellender fell to 3-7 on the season.

SOUTH TERREBONNE 10,

EAST ST. JOHN 0

At the Tiger-Cardinal Classic in Thibodaux, Saige Pellegrin picked up the five-inning win on the mound for the Gators after allowing no runs, no walks, striking out five and walking four.

Offensive leaders for the Gators (5-5 overall) were Cameron Trosclair (two hits, three RBIs), Shea Pitre (triple), Cameron Hebert (three hits, two RBIs) and Trey Gautreaux (two hits, RBI).

EAST ST. JOHN 6,

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 1

At the Tiger-Cardinal Classic in Thibodaux, Austin Danos had the lone RBI for the Tarpons, who fell to 9-3 overall, and Jelby Cheramie and Jonah Chiasson, each pitched for South Lafourche.

East St. John is now 7-8 overall.

BROTHER MARTIN 13,

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 0

At the Gerald Oubre Memorial Tournament, Brother Martin improved to 13-1 overall and the Trojans fell to 4-8 on the season.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 7,

ST. MARTIN’S 5

At the Shaw Tournament at Mike Miley Field in Metairie, the Terriers improved to 6-6 overall and St. Martin’s fell to 4-3 on the season.

WEDNESDAY’S BASEBALL CAPSULE

ST. CHARLES 12,

H.L. BOURGEOIS 6

At Lutcher, the Comets improved to 9-3 overall, while the Braves fell to 2-6 overall after the nondistrict game.

THURSDAY’S SOFTBALL CAPSULES

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 11,

H.L. BOURGEOIS 4

At Gray, McKenzie Champagne (two RBIs), Magen Caro (two hits, two RBIs) and Bethany Babin (two hits, homer, three RBIs) led the Lady Trojans to the District 7-4A victory at the plate and pitcher Kinslee Ross worked the complete game in the circle, allowed three earned runs, four hits, struck out five and walked one in the victory.

The Lady Trojans improved to 6-7 overall and to 1-0 in district, while the Lady Braves fell to 3-6-1 overall and 0-1 in district.

DESTREHAN 11,

TERREBONNE 1

At Houma, Destrehan improved to 5-9 overall and to 1-0 with the District 7-5A win and Terrebonne fell to 1-6 overall and to 0-1 in district.

SOUTH TERREBONNE 11,

ELLENDER 1

At Houma, the Lady Gators improved to 1-12 overall and to 1-0 in District 7-4A and Ellender fell to 2-7 overall and to 0-1 in district.

Kellsie Clement led the Lady Gators with a grand slam, Maddie Boquet and Jazmine each added triples and Mikenzi Authement got the win in the circle and had 10 strikeouts as South Terrebonne won the "Baddle for the Paddle."

HAYNES ACADEMY 8

ST. JAMES 4

At Metairie, the Lady Wildcats fell to 4-6 overall and to 0-1 in District 10-3A and Haynes improved to 5-1 overall and to 1-0 in district.

Kiri Parker worked six innings in the circle for St. James, allowed eight hits, struck out five and walked two.

Leaders at the plate for St. James were Kiri Parker (2-fo-4, run), Jenna Rouge (hit, run, RBI), Trystan Tregre (hit, two RBIs) and Chakkirous Parker (2-for-3, RBI).

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 12,

WEST ST. JOHN 2

At Houma, Talyn Faulkner (two strikeouts) and Celena Odom (two strikeouts) each pitched for the Lady Lions as they improved to 7-4 overall and to 2-0 in District 8-1A.

Offensive leaders for CCA were Emily Allemand (triple, two RBIs), Jaida LeBoeuf (three hits, two RBIs, double) and Adelle Chauvin (two hits, three RBIs).

West St. John fell to 0-2 overall and to 0-2 in district.

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 23,

ECOLE CLASSIQUE 1

At Metairie, Destiny Price (homer, four RBIs), Laikyn Spry (double, three RBIs) and Xariel Washington (two RBIs) led the Lady Warriors at the plate as they improved to 5-4 overall and to 2-0 in District 8-1A.

Sierra Hendricks worked all three innings in the circle, allowed three hits, no earned runs, struck out four and walked one.