The first Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball and softball rankings were released Wednesday night, and the baseball side looks eerily similiar to football for Etowah County.

There are only two baseball teams ranked in the county. Just like football, it’s Hokes Bluff and Etowah. The Eagles are ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coming off their run to the state championship last season where they finished runner-up to Andalusia. The Blue Devils are ranked second in 5A under first-year coach Brandon Johnson.

Hokes Bluff is 5-2 and avenged its first loss of the season Tuesday night. The Eagles defeated Springville 3-1 after losing to the Tigers 6-3 in the previous week. The Eagles then lost to Southside 12-2 in six innings Wednesday after nominations were submitted for the first rankings. Hokes Bluff also has wins over Sand Rock, Sardis, Southside and Glencoe.

Etowah is 10-2 with wins over Pinson Valley, Gadsden City, Moody, West Point, Scottsboro, Westbrook Christian, Fort Payne and three victories over Cherokee County.

Westbrook Christian is in the “others nominated” category in 2A. The Warriors are 5-3 and coming off an 8-5 loss against Sardis on Tuesday night.

No county teams were ranked in softball, but Southside landed in the “others nominated” category in 5A. Southside defeated Etowah 2-0 Tuesday night to improve to 8-6.

Area baseball teams ranked: 3A, No. 10 Piedmont, 2A, No. 4 Fyffe and 1A, No. 8 Spring Garden.

Area softball teams ranked: 3A, No. 3 Plainview, 2A, No. 6 Sand Rock, 2A, No. 8 Collinsville, 2A, No. 10 Cedar Bluff, 1A, No. 5 Spring Garden.

First ASWA baseball, softball rankings of 2019

BASEBALL

Class 7A

1. Smiths Station (11-1)

2. Bob Jones (11-3)

3. Hoover (11-4)

4. Vestavia Hills (11-1)

5. Auburn (7-2)

6. McGill-Toolen (6-3-1)

7. Hewitt-Trussville (11-1)

8. Mountain Brook (11-5)

9. Huntsville (8-1)

10. Oak Mountain (11-2)

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (9-4), Spain Park (9-4), Fairhope (8-5), Mary G. Montgomery (5-2), Austin (8-2), Florence (5-6).

Class 6A

1. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2)

2. Russell County (15-1)

3. Faith Academy (7-3)

4. Cullman (6-4)

5. Saraland (9-3)

6. Hazel Green (4-7)

7. Oxford (8-2)

8. Buckhorn (6-2)

9. Spanish Fort (8-5)

10. Hartselle (5-6)

Others receiving votes: Wetumpka (11-3), Daphne (7-4), Hueytown (5-4), Homewood (7-2), Helena (7-7), Chelsea (6-6), Gulf Shores (10-3), Athens (8-3), Albertville (9-3), Decatur (5-3)

Class 5A

1. St. Paul’s (11-1)

2. Etowah (10-2)

3. Charles Henderson (11-3)

4. Satsuma (9-1)

5. Shelby County (9-2)

6. Corner (6-4)

7. Jackson (7-2)

8. Jasper (9-3)

9. Lawrence County (5-3)

10. Mortimer Jordan (8-5)

Others nominated: Ardmore (4-3), Carroll (9-5), East Limestone (4-3), Ramsay (6-0), Scottsboro (5-3), UMS-Wright (5-5)

Class 4A

1. Hokes Bluff (5-2)

2. Mobile Christian (6-5-1)

3. Trinity (8-3)

4. LAMP (9-3)

5. Wilson (4-3-1)

6. North Jackson (6-1)

7. Haleyville (6-2)

8. Oak Grove (5-3)

9. Montevallo (9-2)

10. West Morgan (5-1)

Others nominated: Andalusia (5-7), Elmore County (6-1), Headland (5-4).

Class 3A

1. Providence Christian (9-3)

2. St. James (6-5)

3. Gordo (7-1)

4. Winfield (11-4)

5. Houston Academy (11-2)

6. Bayside (6-3)

7. Hale County (5-1)

8. Geneva (9-4)

9. T.R. Miller (7-1)

10. Piedmont (6-3)

Others nominated: Beulah (7-1), Lexington (3-2), Sylvania (5-3)

Class 2A

1. G.W. Long (10-1)

2. Fayetteville (7-4)

3. Thorsby (7-1)

4. Fyffe (7-1)

5. Leroy (7-3)

6. Ariton (11-4)

7. Highland Home (7-2)

8. Southeastern (7-1)

9. Cleveland (5-3)

10. Decatur Heritage (3-2)

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (3-1), Goshen (8-2), New Brockton (7-3), Westbrook Christian (5-3)

Class 1A

1. Brantley (7-3)

2. Millry (7-4)

3. Athens Bible (5-2)

4. Sweet Water (4-4)

5. Mars Hill (4-2)

6. Winterboro (8-2)

7. Covenant Christian (5-0)

8. Spring Garden (5-2)

9. Red Level (6-2)

10. Ragland (5-3)

Others nominated: Gaylesville (4-4), Heritage Christian (4-4), Victory Christian (7-2)

AISA

1. Morgan Academy (8-0)

2. Bessemer Academy (14-3)

3. Pike Liberal Arts (13-3)

4. Lee-Scott Academy (8-4)

5. Macon-East (13-4)

6. Coosa Valley Academy (10-6)

7. Autauga Academy (13-6)

8. Hooper Academy (13-5)

9. Lakeside Academy (10-2)

10. Patrician (5-2)

Others nominated: Glenwood (5-4), Jackson Academy (6-3), Monroe Academy (5-2)

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Fairhope (13-1)

2. Spain Park (13-1)

3. Bob Jones (15-1)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (7-1)

5. James Clemens (6-4-1)

6. Hoover (8-3)

7. Sparkman (8-2)

8. Vestavia Hills (8-4)

9. Thompson (10-1)

10. Baker (9-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (7-5), Central-Phenix City (8-5), Huntsville (5-2), Oak Mountain (2-4), Prattville (11-6-2), Tuscaloosa County (9-3), Austin (3-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Northview (10-1)

2. Hartselle (9-2)

3. Buckhorn (6-1)

4. Gardendale (14-2-1)

5. Hazel Green (5-2)

6. Daphne (8-6)

7. Saraland (10-3)

8. Stanhope Elmore (9-6)

9. Helena (5-5)

10. Spanish Fort (9-4)

Others nominated: Albertville (6-2), Baldwin County (9-8), Brookwood (5-2), Chelsea (5-3), Dothan (7-8), Eufaula (8-5), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-5), Pell City (12-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Springville (5-3)

2. Hayden (6-1)

3. Alexandria (3-2)

4. Corner (3-1)

5. Mortimer Jordan (10-4)

6. Rehobeth (9-5)

7. Ardmore (3-2)

8. Tallassee (11-2)

9. Satsuma (18-3)

10. Brewbaker Tech (13-6)

Others nominated: Boaz (6-7-1), Faith Academy (5-3), Lawrence County (7-6), Madison County (3-3), Moody (8-8), East Limestone (5-3), Russellville (4-4), Southside (8-6).

CLASS 4A

1. Alabama Christian (11-3)

2. Holtville (13-3)

3. White Plains (14-3)

4. American Christian (10-3)

5. LAMP (9-1)

6. Wilson (7-0)

7. Madison Academy (7-0)

8. North Jackson (3-0-1)

9. Leeds (7-3-1)

10. Lincoln (13-5-1)

Others nominated: Andalusia (5-3), Central-Florence (5-3), Cherokee County (4-1), Danville (2-2), Northside (3-6).

CLASS 3A

1. Pisgah (3-0)

2. Prattville Christian (10-2)

3. Plainview (4-1)

4. J.B. Pennington (6-0)

5. Pleasant Valley (8-4)

6. Winfield (8-0-1)

7. Geneva (12-9)

8. Carbon Hill (5-4)

9. Wicksburg (12-2)

10. Oakman (7-5)

Others nominated: Colbert Heights (2-0), Lauderdale County (3-1), Locust Fork (9-1), Mobile Christian (6-10), Piedmont (6-1), Providence Christian (5-5), St. James (14-3), Walter Wellborn (3-1).

CLASS 2A

1. G.W. Long (8-0)

2. Sumiton Christian (7-6-1)

3. Hatton (9-7)

4. Section (2-0)

5. Leroy (7-2)

6. Sand Rock (3-0)

7. Lamar County (3-3)

8. Collinsville (4-2-1)

9. Ider (2-2)

10. Cedar Bluff (3-3)

Others nominated: Fyffe (1-1), Horseshoe Bend (4-3), Vincent (6-1), Reeltown (4-10), Woodland (6-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (8-4)

2. Mars Hill Bible (7-3)

3. Appalachian (5-2)

4. South Lamar (2-1)

5. Spring Garden (1-2)

6. Kinston (8-5)

7. Falkville (6-1)

8. Belgreen (5-3)

9. Meek (4-4)

10. Waterloo (5-3)

Others nominated: Skyline (0-4).

AISA

1. Autauga Academy (16-7)

2. Macon-East (20-7)

3. Glenwood (13-6-1)

4. Edgewood (14-6)

5. Pickens Academy (5-4)

6. South Choctaw (3-0)

7. Clarke Prep (8-2-1)

8. Bessemer Academy (12-8)

9. Pike Liberal Arts (12-7)

10. Abbeville Christian (9-3)

Others nominated: Cornerstone Christian (6-1), Patrician Academy (2-6), Tuscaloosa Academy (3-3).