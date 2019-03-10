Several Etowah County high school basketball players were chosen as part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association's All-State teams released Saturday night.

Coosa Christian's Claire Davidson was chosen to the second in Class 1A girls.

Davidson, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, finished her final year with the Conquerors by averaging 17.7 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals per game in helping guide Coosa to a final record of 18-14. Davidson was an All-State honorable mention as a junior.

Staying on the girls side, Glencoe's Anna Beth Giles was picked to the third team in 3A.

A 5-foot-7 junior guard, Giles had a big role in the Yellow Jackets reaching the title game of the Northeast Regional in each of the last two seasons (Glencoe lost to eventual state champion Pisgah each time). Giles finished the 2018-19 season with averages of 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and over three steals per game for a balanced Yellow Jacket lineup.

Moving to the boys, Gadsden City's Dee Pearson was selected as a third-teamer in 7A for the second year in a row.

A senior, Pearson put up averages of 22.8 points and 3.9 assists per game for the 15-15 Titans despite routinely getting double teamed and suffering through a sickness toward the latter part of the season.

A number of area players also were honored by the ASWA with All-State selections.

Sand Rock’s Kirby DeBoard was chosen to the girls 2A second team. She helped lead the Wildcats to a No. 1 rankings in the Northeast Regional before they were upset.

Albertville’s Hannah Lightsey (6A honorable mention), Cherokee County’s Jordyn Starr (4A honorable mention), Piedmont’s Sydney Prater (3A third team), Collinsville’s Brittany Rivera (2A third team), Cedar Bluff’s Alexis Smith (2A honorable mention) and Spring Garden’s Payton McGinnis (1A third team) and Macy Reedy (1A honorable mention) also were selected.

For the boys, Piedmont’s Alex Odam was picked as a 3A third-teamer despite only being in the eighth grade. He was a driving force behind the Bulldogs’ run to the regional finals, where they lost to eventual state champion Plainview.

Other area boys making the All-State team included Albertville’s Trinity Bell (6A third team), Cherokee County’s Ivory Moore (4A honorable mention), Plainview’s Caden Millican (3A first team) and Koby Tinker (3A second team), Collinsville’s Kaleb Jones (2A third team) and Spring Garden’s Isiah Sanchez (1A second team) and Weston Kirk (1A honorable mention).

Plainview’s Robi Coker was named the boys 3A coach of the year.

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park, Jr., G, 6-0

Emily Bowman, Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-6

Joiya Maddox, Hoover, Sr., G-F, 6-0

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, So., G, 6-1

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, So., G, 5-2

Second-team All-State

Kaylyn Colvin, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr., G, 5-9

Hannah Edwards, Oak Mountain, Jr., C, 6-6

Eryn Johnson, Central-Phenix City, Jr., G, 5-7

Skyla Knight, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-7

Olivia Porter, Auburn, Fr., G, 5-8

Third-team All-State

Deyana Dodd, Sparkman, Sr., G, 5-5

Kaitlyn Knight, Foley, Jr., G, 5-5

Ahrielle Parks, Spain Park, Sr., G, 5-6

Ariel Thompson, Theodore, Jr., F, 6-0

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, Fr., G, 5-10

Honorable mention

Ki'Aja Elliott, Austin, Sr., G, 5-7

Morgan Kirk, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., G, 5-6

Elissa Murry, Alma Bryant, Jr., G, 5-5

Ariana Powe, Grissom, Sr., F, 6-0

Coach of the year

Sally Jeter, Foley

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Jr., F, 5-10

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, So., G, 5-8

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, So., F, 6-1

Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-5

Moriah Taylor, Hartselle, Sr., G, 5-5

Second-team All-State

Kaitlyn Bryant, Opelika, So., F, 5-10

Elsie Harris, B.C. Rain, Jr., G, 5-7

Jajuana Lambert, Blount, Sr., F, 6-0

Mary Denman Luker, Pell City, Sr., G, 5-7

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, So., G, 5-6

Third-team All-State

A'nya Banks, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 5-8

Kristin Brown, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., G, 5-7

Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Jr., F, 6-1

Alexis Hudgens, Northview, So., G, 5-8

Jamya Tyus, McAdory, Jr., G, 5-8

Honorable mention

Anna Katherine Eastman, Cullman, Jr., G, 5-4

Hannah Lightsey, Albertville, Sr., F, 6-1

Justyce Smith, Oxford, Sr., C, 5-10

Gail Whiting, Park Crossing, Sr., F, 5-9

Coach of the year

Jarvis Wilson, Carver-Birmingham

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Taylor Henderson, Center Point, Sr., G, 5-11

Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 5-2

Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-7

Thaniya Marks, Wenonah, Sr., F-C, 6-1

Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy, Jr., C, 6-2

Second-team All-State

Samira Moore, Charles Henderson, Jr., F-C, 6-1

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, So., C, 6-1

Taylor Sharpe, Brewbaker Tech, Sr., G, 5-8

Maggie West, Shelby Co., Jr., G-F, 5-8

Sakyia White, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., F, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Aaliyah Austin, Faith Academy, Jr., C, 6-2

Nykeria Boykin, Jackson, Sr., G, 5-8

Miriam Oldacre, West Point, Jr., G, 5-7

Aniyah Smith, Ramsay, Sr., F, 5-10

Sarah Wright, Madison Co., Jr., G, 5-6

Honorable mention

Niya Austin, Rehobeth, Sr., G, 5-6

Mackenzie Mahone, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr., G, 5-10

Jiselle Woodson, Corner, Sr., G, 5-4

Coach of the year

Michael Rivers, Central-Tuscaloosa

CLASS 4A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Caroline Bachus, West Limestone, Fr., F, 6-2

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, So., G, 5-2

Madie Krieger, Rogers, Fr., G, 5-6

Taylor Smith, Sipsey Valley, Jr., G, 5-5

Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville, Sr., G, 5-10

Second-team All-State

Adrianna Galloway, Headland, Jr., G, 5-7

Tekyia Jackson, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-1

Eunique McKinney, Childersburg, Jr., G, 5-10

Madison Traylor, Elmore Co., Sr., G-F, 5-3

Jenna Walker, Priceville, So., G, 5-8

Third-team All-State

Daejah Bailey, BTW-Tuskegee, Jr., G, 5-8

Jolee Cole, Danville, Sr., G, 5-8

Trinity Hambright, Greensboro, Jr., F, 5-8

Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, Fr., F, 5-9

Imani White, Hillcrest-Evergreen, So., F, 5-11

Honorable mention

Abbi Holley, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-4

Te'Nequa Rhodes, Handley, Jr., G, 5-4

Jordyn Starr, Cherokee Co., Jr., G, 5-5

Jailah Swain, Childersburg, Sr., G, 5-9

Coach of the year

Blake Prestage, Rogers

CLASS 3A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Carissa Horton, Locust Fork, Sr., G, 5-4

Annie Hughes, Pisgah, Sr., G, 5-10

Emma James, Colbert Heights, Sr., G, 5-7

Jemeriah Moore, Midfield, Jr., G, 5-10

Kaitlyn Reyes, Prattville Christian, Sr., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Abby Davis, Phil Campbell, Sr., F, 5-11

Molly Heard, Pisgah, Fr., G-F, 5-11

Morgan Holland, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-9

Janazsia Nettles, T.R. Miller, Jr., G, 5-5

Leighton Robertson, Montgomery Academy, So., G, 5-7

Third-team All-State

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, Fr., G, 5-8

Caleigh Cortez, Weaver, Sr., G, 5-10

Anna Beth Giles, Glencoe, Jr., G, 5-7

Kelly Pickett, Hanceville, Jr., G, 5-6

Sydney Prater, Piedmont, Sr., F, 5-11

Honorable mention

C'era Beck, Winfield, Sr., G, 5-5

Jesslyn Culverhouse, Geneva, Sr,, G, 5-5

Emrey McGill, Clements, Sr., G, 5-7

Coach of the year

Jason Roberson, Prattville Christian

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Camryn Crider, Cold Springs, Sr., G, 5-3

Ayanna Foster, Sacred Heart, Sr., F, 6-1

Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs, Jr., F, 5-11

Mary Beth Long, G.W. Long, Jr., C, 6-1

Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., So., C, 6-3

Second-team All-State

Kirby DeBoard, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 5-8

Feliah Greer, LaFayette, So., F, 5-7

Ty'Quajah Griffin, Goshen, Sr., G, 5-6

Derrica McCall, Central-Hayneville, Jr., G, 5-11

Grace Walters, Asbury, Jr., G, 5-6

Third-team All-State

Saige Blanton, Winston Co., Sr., F-C, 5-11

Myiah Harris, Sacred Heart, Jr., G, 5-6

Zakyria Johnson, Ariton, Jr., G-F, 5-10

Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Jr., F, 5-10

Toni Young, Calhoun, Sr., F, 5-8

Honorable mention

Cordasia Harris, Central-Hayneville, Jr., F-C, 6-1

Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Sr., G-F, 5-10

Tori Vice, Ohatchee, So., G, 5-9

Coach of the year

Tammy West, Cold Springs

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First-team All-State

River Baldwin, Pleasant Home, Sr., F-C, 6-5

A'Nautica Bibbs, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 5-6

Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Jr., G, 5-10

Ally McCollum, Phillips, Jr., F, 6-1

Bailee Usrey, Skyline, Jr., F, 5-7

Second-team All-State

Claire Davidson, Coosa Christian, Sr., G, 5-6

Gracie Hallman, Phillips, Jr., G, 5-7

Kaitlin Hill, Loachapoka, Sr., G, 5-6

Alyse Madden, Lanett, So., F, 5-10

Precious Rogers, Linden, Jr., G, 5-6

Third-team All-State

Morgan Hunter, Notasulga, Sr., G, 5-9

Payton McGinnis, Spring Garden, Sr., G-F, 5-6

Whitney Novak, St. Luke's, So., G-F, 5-9

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, So., C, 6-1

Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Jr., G-F, 5-9

Honorable mention

Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, Fr., G, 5-6

Alexis McCarley, Brilliant, Jr., G, 5-3

Macy Reedy, Spring Garden, Jr., G, 5-2

Amaysia Whitfield, Elba, Sr., G, 5-4

Coach of the year

Bruce Pears, St. Luke's

AISA GIRLS

First-team All-State

Kelsey Curry, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G-F, 5-10

Joiner Hughes, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 5-6

Chloe Johnson, Tuscaloosa Academy, Fr., G, 5-9

Anna Blake Langford, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Emily Phillips, South Choctaw Academy, Sr., G, 5-4

Second-team All-State

Faith Copeland, South Choctaw Academy, Sr., C, 6-1

Laken Harvel, Wilcox Academy, Jr., C, 6-0

Madisyn Kennedy, Macon-East, Sr., G, 5-10

Amber Kirksey, Sparta, Sr., F, 5-6

Mary Mykal Prewett, Lee-Scott, Jr., G, 5-6

Third-team All-State

Sydney Beasley, Lakeside, So., G, 5-10

Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, So., F, 5-8

Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian, Jr., G, 5-6

Morgan Grant, Glenwood, Sr., F, 5-10

Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist, Jr., G, 5-10

Honorable mention

Corryne Blanks, Evangel Christian, Sr., G, 5-7

Laiken Hussey, Lowndes Academy, Sr., G, 5-8

Chloe Seithalil, Hooper, Sr., F, 5-8

CJ Weldon, Edgewood, Sr., G, 5-4

Coach of the year

Chris Burford, Wilcox Academy

CLASS 7A BOYS

First-team All-State

Kriston Davis, Baker, Sr., G, 6-0

Ahman Ellington, Hoover, Sr., G, 5-10

Demond Robinson, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-8

Malik Tyson, Sparkman, Sr., G, 6-4

Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook, Sr., F, 6-9

Second-team All-State

DaMarcus Beckwith, Florence, Jr., F, 6-4

Josh Birdsong, Austin, Sr., F, 6-5

Dallas Howell, Enterprise, Jr., G-F, 6-6

Matthew McNeece, McGill-Toolen, Sr., F, 6-4

Nathan Moore, Huntsville, Sr., F, 6-8

Third-team All-State

Garrett Hicks, James Clemens, Sr., G, 6-0

Colby Jones, Mountain Brook, Jr., G, 6-5

Riley Leonard, Fairhope, So., F, 6-5

De'Marquiese Miles, Lee-Montgomery, Jr., G, 5-11

Dee Pearson, Gadsden City, Sr., G, 6-1

Honorable mention

Luke Couch, Vestavia Hills, Sr., G, 6-1

Jordan O'Neal, Theodore, Sr., C, 6-5

Jalin Thomas, Smiths Station, Sr., G, 6-3

Coach of the year

David Armstrong, Baker

CLASS 6A BOYS

First-team All-State

Kobe Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G-F, 6-7

JaLon Johnson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 6-0

Mark Sears, Muscle Shoals, Jr., G, 6-0

Jaykwon Walton, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-6

Kam Woods, Pinson Valley, Jr., G, 6-0

Second-team All-State

Kuran Garner, Buckhorn, Sr., G, 6-1

Zondrick Garrett, Oxford, Jr., F, 6-7

Jamiah Holloway, Columbia, Sr., F, 6-7

Laquaveus Nelson, Eufaula, Sr., G, 6-0

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, So., G, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Trinity Bell, Albertville, So., C, 6-7

Taye Fields, Opelika, So., G, 6-2

Brandon Nicholas, Mae Jemison, Sr., G, 6-3

Aaron Powe, B.C. Rain, Jr., G, 6-0

Eddie Smith, Huffman, Sr., G, 6-2

Honorable mention

Jabre Barber, Northview, Jr., G, 5-10

Eugene Leonard, Oxford, Sr., G, 6-0

JJ Taylor, Saraland, Sr., G, 6-2

Coach of the year

Darrell Barber, Pinson Valley

CLASS 5A BOYS

First-team All-State

DeAntoni Gordon, LeFlore, Sr., F, 6-8

Austin Harvell, East Limestone, Jr., F, 6-5

Reginald Perry, Fairfield, Jr., C, 6-7

Cameron Tucker, Wenonah, Sr., G, 6-2

Desmond Williams, Brewbaker Tech, Sr., G, 6-1

Second-team All-State

Corien Frazier, Vigor, Sr., G, 6-3

Kisean Johnson, Ramsay, Jr., G, 6-1

Justin Minter, Wenonah, Sr., G, 6-4

Shamari Simmons, Central-Clay Co., Sr., G, 6-0

Dennis Taylor, Jackson, Sr., C, 6-3

Third-team All-State

Reginald Brown Jr., Marbury, Jr., G-F, 6-2

De'Yonte' Cutts, Bibb Co., Sr., G, 6-1

Jason Manning, Corner, Sr., F, 6-6

Mailk Powell, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 5-9

Tyrek Turner, Tallassee, Jr., F, 6-5

Honorable mention

Marquise Barrow, Carroll, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Lucas McNutt, Russellville, Sr., G, 6-0

Terrell Sistrunk, Charles Henderson, Sr., F, 6-4

Landan Williams, Alexandria, So., C, 6-7

Coach of the year

Audwin Howard, Wenonah

CLASS 4A BOYS

First-team All-State

Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright, Jr., G, 5-11

JP Robinson, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-10

Kobe Simmons, Talladega, Jr., F, 6-4

K'sun Stokes, Headland, Sr., G, 6-0

Jarrett Taylor, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Sr., G, 6-2

Second-team All-State

Antonio Kite, Anniston, Fr., G, 6-0

Martez Jones, BTW-Tuskegee, Jr., F, 6-5

Cole Maddox, Good Hope, Jr., G, 6-2

Kedrick Turnipseed, Sumter Central, Jr., G, 6-2

Lue Williams, Escambia Co., Sr., F, 6-3

Third-team All-State

Drake Baker, Holtville, Jr., F, 6-4

Darrell Brown, Williamson, Sr., G, 5-8

Damarius Jenkins, Dale Co., Sr., G, 5-9

Kwame Milton, Anniston, Jr., G-F, 6-4

D'Corian Wilson, Talladega, Jr., G, 6-1

Honorable mention

Ivory Moore, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-11

Dusty Quillen, Brooks, Sr., G, 5-11

Dakari Smith, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 5-8

Coach of the year

Chucky Miller, Talladega

CLASS 3A BOYS

First-team All-State

Andres Burney, Pike Co., Jr., C, 6-8

Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian, Sr., G, 6-4

Cooper Meadows, Prattville Christian, Sr., F, 6-6

Caden Millican, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-3

Srjdan Petrovic, Houston Academy, Sr., G, 6-3

Second-team All-State

Kyler Chaney, Holly Pond, Jr., F, 6-2

BJ Comer, Prattville Christian, Sr., G, 6-2

PJ Eason, Dadeville, So., F-C, 6-9

Koby Tinker, Plainview, Sr., G, 6-2

Braydon Whitaker, Slocomb, Jr., G, 5-10

Third-team All-State

Josh Childers, Westminster Christian, Sr., F, 6-4

Robert Gaines, Weaver, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Tyler Irons, East Lawrence, Sr., F, 6-1

Wyatt Newton, Lauderdale Co., Sr., G, 5-10

Alex Odam, Piedmont, 8th, G, 6-1

Honorable mention

Christian Hubbard, Oakman, Jr., F, 5-11

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian, So., F, 6-3

Trey Lindsey, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 6-0

Coach of the year

Robi Coker, Plainview

CLASS 2A BOYS

First-team All-State

J.D. Davison, Calhoun, So., G, 6-3

Christian Fortner, Thorsby, Sr., G, 6-5

Noel Jones, Central-Coosa, Jr., G-F, 6-1

Jaquon Kincey, Abbeville, Sr., G, 6-2

Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart, Jr., G, 6-3

Second-team All-State

Malik Atkins, Tanner, Jr., F, 6-1

Daquan Kincey, Abbeville, Sr., G, 5-10

Jovon Richardson, Central-Coosa, Sr., G, 5-8

Brakevion Saffold, Houston Co., Jr., F, 6-6

Khalil Watkins, Sacred Heart, Sr., G, 6-3

Third-team All-State

Corey Boston, LaFayette, Jr., G, 5-10

Shemar Dixon, Daleville, Sr., C-F, 6-6

Devin Doss, Sheffield, Fr., F, 6-2

Kaleb Jones, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-11

Hunter Vest, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G., 5-9

Honorable mention

Omar Gaddis, Central-Coosa, Sr., G, 5-10

Evan Keller, Ohatchee, Sr., G, 5-11

Jyquan White, Geneva Co., Sr., C, 6-5

Coach of the year

Jeremy Freeman, Central-Coosa

CLASS 1A BOYS

First-team All-State

Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage, Sr., F-C, 6-8

Quindario Lee, McKenzie, Sr., F-C, 6-7

Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane, Jr., G, 6-1

Martavius Payton, Georgiana, Jr., F, 6-6

GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage, Jr., G, 6-3

Second-team All-State

Titus Griffin, Covenant Christian, Jr., G, 6-1

Collin Lockard, Skyline, Jr., C, 6-5

Braden Pyron, Marion Co., Sr., G, 6-5

Isiah Sanchez, Spring Garden, Sr., G, 6-0

Avery Thrasher, Mars Hill, Sr., G, 5-10

Third-team All-State

Jermaine Brown, St. Luke's, Sr., G, 5-10

Parker Driggers, Brantley, Sr., F, 6-0

Arayvion Jones, Keith, Jr., G-F, 6-3

Kaleb Moore, Hackleburg, Sr., F, 6-3

John Stanford, Cornerstone, Jr., G, 5-11

Honorable mention

Noah Jackson, Lynn, Sr., F, 6-4

Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, So., F, 6-0

Trey Lewis, Millry, Jr., G, 6-1

Jaylon Stevenson, Holy Spirit, Jr., G-F, 6-2

Coach of the year

Jason Marshall, Decatur Heritage

AISA BOYS

First-team All-State

Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, So., G, 6-3

Da'vantae Bowick, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-1

Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Hadrian McNeil, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 5-10

Micaiah Overton, Bessemer Academy, Sr., F, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Armanie Burton, Success Unlimited, Sr., G, 6-2

Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian, So., G, 5-11

Jace Daniels, Sparta, Sr., G, 6-2

Robert Stewart, Edgewood, Jr., G, 5-11

Tiquale Taylor, Escambia Academy, Jr., G, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Sam Aldridge, Lee-Scott, Sr., G, 5-10

Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, So., G, 6-2

Jared Kelly, Hooper, Sr., F, 6-1

Clay Moye, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-11

Witt Warren, Northside Methodist, Sr., C, 6-6

Honorable mention

Dione Allen, Morgan Academy, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Asa Button, Eastwood, Jr., G, 6-1

Phil McDuff, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., F, 6-1

Jamari Smith, Success Unlimited, Jr., G, 6-3

Coach of the year

Kerwin Washington, Evangel Christian