OXFORD, Miss. -- For the second straight weekend, the Nicholls State University softball team was unable to close out its weekend on a positive as the Colonels were swept Saturday in the Ole Miss Classic.

Nicholls (10-11 overall) started the day with a 5-3 loss to Pitt and was then shutout in a 2-0 setback to Ole Miss. The Colonels finished the weekend 1-3.

Against Pitt, the Colonels fell behind 5-0 after two innings before mounting a late comeback.

Kasey Frederick had a run-scoring single in the sixth, and in the final inning, a wild pitch led to another run.

With the bases loaded an one out, Samantha Dares drove in a runner on her second hit of the game.

But Pitt would escape with no further damage for the 5-3 victory.

A pair of freshmen pitched for the Colonels, with Emily Danehower tossing 5 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

She struck out two and allowed three hits. Jordan Moon (0-1) started the game, giving up three earned runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

In the second game against Ole Miss, senior Megan Landry took the loss in a pitchers’ duel against Molly Jacobsen.

Landry held to Rebels to four hits and struck out four in 6.0 innings.

The Colonels got four hits off of Jacobsen as well, but could not push a run across the plate.

Ole Miss scored in the third on a bunt, and again in the fifth on a sacrifice fly.

Nicholls will not play a midweek game in preparation for its Southland opener next weekend in Central Arkansas.