It is currently impossible to envision exactly what the New Orleans Pelicans roster will look like next season.

With star forward Anthony Davis on his way out of the city at the end of this season, no one really knows who the Pelicans will get for him or what free agents they could bring in.

At this point, the only other player on the roster other than Davis who might be considered a NBA star is guard Jrue Holiday, who is signed with New Orleans through the 2021-22 season.

You wouldn’t think Holiday is going anywhere anytime soon.

But of the other players on the Pelicans roster, I think the guy the organization needs to do its best to keep around for the long haul is power forward Julius Randle.

Since coming over from the Lakers, who drafted him seventh overall out of Kentucky in 2014, this past offseason, I have been really impressed with Randle, who is 6-foot-9, 250 pounds.

Randle is a force in the paint, can really score, is tough to defend, is improving his 3-point shot and, on the other side of the court, he is an extremely tough defender.

Plus, even though he is just 24 years old, he is emerging as true leader.

This season Randle is averaging 20.4 points per game to go with nine rebounds and three assists per outing and he had another strong game against his former team on Wednesday night when he went for 33 points in a close road loss.

On one play, Randle caught the ball under the goal, backed down LeBron James and easily scored.

Not many guys in the NBA back down LeBron James under the goal.

Randle, who also drew the assignment of guarding James on Wednesday night, holds a one-year player option after this season at $9 million and after such a stellar 2018-19 campaign, he will likely void it.

But the Pelicans need to do their best to make sure that they keep Randle.

Going forward without Davis, the Pelicans must find as many young, versatile and talented pieces as they can in order to emerge as a competitive team in the Western Conference.

Randle is one of those players and he is currently playing in their building.

Now they need to do their best to keep him there.

Sports Editor Kelly McElroy can be reached at 857-2211 or at kelly.mcelroy@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter@KMacCourier.