Seventh-seeded E.D. White Catholic held a six-point lead on Tuesday night with 6 minutes remaining against No. 10 St. Louis Catholic in the second round of the Division II boys basketball playoffs.

However, the Cardinals repeatedly turned the ball over down the stretch and the Saints capitalized.

That led to E.D. White being outscored by nine points over the last six minutes and a 48-45 loss at home in Thibodaux.

St. Louis will now host No. 2 Loyola Prep later this week in the quarterfinals.

Peyton Amedee and Mason Lawless led E.D. White with 10 points each.

Terry Sherman guided St. Louis with 12 points, while Carrington Guillory and Trey Blanchard each scored 10 points.

"I was really proud of how we played in the first half," Cardinals coach Jonathan Keife. "We knew in the second half as long as we had balls security, made free throws and layups, we were going to be fine. We knew their pressure was coming. We were 0-for-3 in all those facets of the game."

"E.D. White is so disciplined. They made shots. We tried not to do too many gimmicks," Saints coach Rick Lebato said. "We just wanted to play full court man-to-man and hopefully at the end catch them. We were very fortunate."

Down 40-34 midway through the fourth quarter, St. Louis (15-13 overall) used three straight Cardinals turnovers near midcourt to ignite 11 unanswered points.

After Blanchard converted a steal into a layup, Colson Snider was fouled on a layup for a three-point play. Then Blanchard made consecutive layups off turnovers to give St. Louis a 45-40 advantage.

"We made bad decisions with the basketball, and they made plays," Keife said. "That’s the only way a team in that situation can comeback, force you into bad passes, over dribble, whatever. We just fell right into that."

"We did a better job of getting to the basket. We made a couple of free throws down the stretch," LeBato said. "We wanted to press up a little higher and make them play more one-on-one. It’s tough to do because it’s a little unorthodox with no help. We were fortunate to get a few turnovers at the end."

E.D. White (20-9 overall) still had a chance to tie the game in the finals seconds. Trailing 48-42 with 9.2 seconds, Matt Rodrigue was fouled on an offensive rebound put back and completed the three-point play to cut the deficit to three.

St. Louis inbounded the ball, but Blanchard and Sherman collided. The ball went out of bounds, giving E.D. White possession with 7.2 seconds left. After a timeout, Amedee’s 3-pointer from the wing fell short as time expired.

"We set a screen for Peyton. We had shooters in the corners. They switched it, which we knew they would," Keife said. "We got a look. That’s all you can ask for. That was a situation where their size and length on defense paid dividends for them."

E.D. White sprinted to an early 11-1 lead with constantly dribble drive penetration to the rim.

St. Louis used its size to get to the rim and trimmed its deficit 16-12 by the early second quarter.

The Cardinals responded with 10 successive points, capped by Ethan Soignet (nine points) getting a three-point play and sinking a mid-range jumper, for its biggest lead at 26-12.

E.D. White held a 26-16 halftime lead.

"We were executing on offense really well in the first half," Keife said. "We were able to spread the floor, attack and finish around the rim, and made our free throws."

St. Louis pounded the ball in the post in the third quarter.

Guillory and Benji Chatters (nine points) each made a pair of tough layups to cut the deficit 34-28 at the end of the third quarter.

"We don’t shoot the ball that well from outside, especially on the road. We took too many quick threes," LeBato said. "We wanted to keep attacking the basket as much as we could. I thought our defense was really good on the ball, which made a huge difference."

E.D. White is losing four seniors from this season’s squad and Keife emphasized how proud he was of the group and what they have done for the program.

"We only won six games last year. They stuck with me and bought into the fact we’d be good this year," Keife said. "They worked extremely hard to give us 20 wins. That’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s probably one of the biggest turnarounds in the state. It was a great season, and there are a lot of positives. Unfortunately it didn’t end the way we wanted to, but the last 6 or 7 minutes is not going to define their season or these young men by any means."