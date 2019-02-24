LOCAL CALENDAR
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Monday. Division IV semifinals, No. 2 Houma Christian School vs. No. 3 Vermilion Catholic at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, 4:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Today. H.L. Bourgeois at Morgan City Tournament
Monday. South Terrebonne at Houma Christian School, 3:30 p.m.
Monday. Madison Prep at Thibodaux, 4:30 p.m.
Monday. St. James at Fisher, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Today. South Terrebonne at Sterlington Tournament
Monday. South Lafourche at East St. John, 3:30 p.m.
Monday. Houma Christian at Ellender, 3:30 p.m.
Monday. John Ehret at H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.
Monday. Terrebonne at Morgan City, 4 p.m.
Monday. E.D. White Catholic at Patterson, 4:30 p.m.
Monday. South Terrebonne at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Monday. Covenant Christian Academy at Central Lafourche, 5 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Monday. Central Catholic vs. Central Lafourche, Houma Christian School vs. Morgan City, South Lafourche vs. Thibodaux, South Terrebonne vs. Vandebilt Catholic, Ellender vs. E.D.White Catholic and H.L. Bourgeois vs. Berwick at Creole Lanes in Houma.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Monday. South Terrebonne vs. Central Lafourche, E.D. White Catholic vs. Vandebilt Catholic, Houma Christian School vs. Central Catholic, Terrebonne vs. Morgan City, Ellender vs. H.L. Bourgeois
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Today. LSU at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Today. SMU at Tulane, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Today. Nicholls at Seminole Intercollegiate at Golden Eagle Country Club in Tallahassee, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Today. Grambling at Nicholls, noon
Today. Bryant at LSU, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Today. Nicholls vs. Illinois at Mardi Gras Classic in Mobile, Ala., 9 a.m.
Today. Michigan at LSU in LSU Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Today. Nicholls at South Alabama, 1:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Today. Nicholls at Southland Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
Monday. Nicholls at Southland Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Today. Nicholls at Southland Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
Monday. Nicholls at Southland Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Today. Louisiana Tech at Nicholls, 2 p.m.
NBA
Monday. 76ers at Pelicans, 7 p.m. (TV: FOX Sports New Orleans, Radio: 99.5-FM)