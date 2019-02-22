OURG – Longtime Ellender High coach Kenneth Dixon could barely speak during a postgame interview with local media following a thrilling game against rival South Terrebonne in the Class 4A state quarterfinal playoff round on Thursday.

For four quarters, Dixon stood on Ellender’s sideline and shouted instructions to his players over a large and loud crowd consisting of fans from both schools in South Terrebonne’s gym on Thursday.

In the end, No. 5 Ellender prevailed with a 48-41 win over No. 4 South Terrebonne, but Dixon said the atmosphere before, during and after the game was something he had never seen before in over 25 seasons as the Lady Patriots’ coach. Nearly every available space in South Terrebonne’s gym with filled with fans.

"It was a great atmosphere for basketball, especially for girls’ basketball. Have you ever seen a crowd like that in this area for girls’ basketball? I have not," said Dixon, who has won five state championships at Ellender. "I witnessed it for myself. I’m very proud of our community and the way people came out for both schools. We had a great competitive setting. They (Ellender players) couldn’t hear me. The crowd was loud, but hey, that’s why I do it. It’s not the money. It’s for that feeling. I’m proud of my girls and the way they came through. I’m proud of South Terrebonne. They really fought hard."

South Terrebonne coach Nick Cenac, who led the Lady Gators to their first trip to the quarterfinals since 1986, said it was an amazing experience having two local teams battling it out to advance to the Class 4A state tournament in Alexandria.

"It was special. Coach Dixon and I talked before the game and he said it was a great night for girls’ basketball," Cenac said. "I’ve never seen a crowd in this gym like we did (Thursday). It felt like the whole city of Houma was out here supporting. It’s awesome when you see coaches from other schools out here coming watching you and telling you great job. It’s awesome."

With the win, the Lady Patriots (23-10 overall) will move on to play No. 1 Benton in the Class 4A state semifinals at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria next week. The date and time of the game will be released later. It will be their first trip to the state tournament since 2017, when they finished as Class 4A state champions.

Before booking their trip to Alexandria, Ellender had to overcome a tough challenge from District 7-4A foe South Terrebonne (25-6 overall) on Thursday.

Luckily for the Lady Patriots, they had three senior players in double digits – 20 points from Tanisha Hester, 14 points from Marghan Frierson and 10 points from Terris McKay – to push them to the next round.

After losing in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last year, McKay said the Lady Patriots were determined to make it back to the state tournament this season.

"It was very exciting. The atmosphere was great," said McKay, a Nicholls State University signee. "We knew the gym was going to be loud. We really couldn’t hear anything. We just came out ready. We just needed this game to make a statement. We want to go out with a bang."

South Terrebonne tried its best to knock off its longtime rivals. Ellender led 14-6 after the first quarter, but South Terrebonne stormed back in the second quarter, getting 11 points from senior Chloe Fleming in the period to cut the Lady Patriots’ lead to 22-20 at halftime.

"We felt before halftime we were playing at their pace," McKay said. "We had to really pick it up."

In the third quarter, Ellender used its speed on defense to its advantage by forcing several turnovers and getting the ball inside to Hester, a 5-foot-11 post player. The Lady Patriots also dominated the boards and got many second chance opportunities in the paint.

"We had to come up with a solution," Dixon said. "Tanisha was doing a great job on the inside. Without her inside presence, where would we be? From the perimeter, we couldn’t buy a basket. In the first few minutes of the first quarter we hit a couple, but that’s the way it goes."

Hester scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, helping Ellender take a 32-24 advantage after the third quarter.

"That was very important to me," Hester said. "I had to do what I could for my team and help us get that win. I think I did a very good job."

South Terrebonne showed no signs of quit in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 38-31 with 2:27 left, but it just wasn’t enough to make a comeback.

"I couldn’t have asked for more, but obviously, you want to win," Cenac said. "I hate to say it, but if you’re going to lose, that’s the way you want to go out. I thought our kids played hard from start to finish. We are down seven with 30 seconds left, and my kids were looking at each other and calling defenses to get a stop. I’m so proud of this group of kids."

Fleming, a Southern University signee, led the Lady Gators with 24 points, while Maggie Porter had seven points and Blake Pellegrin scored six.

Despite the loss, Cenac said it was an historic year for the Lady Gators, who had their best season since the team finished as a state semifinalist in 1986.

"Hat’s off to Ellender. They are a great basketball team. Coach Dixon does an incredible job with them," Cenac said. "The kids are special. I wouldn’t be shocked if they go win another ring this year. It wouldn’t surprise me at all. I’m proud of my kids that we were able to come out and hang with Ellender. We knew it would be a battle. The scoreboard didn’t show it, but we gave everything we had and gave ourselves a chance. I love where our program is headed. I think it’s going in the right direction."