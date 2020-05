CLASS LEADERSHIP

President - Alyssa Robinson

Vice-President - Krista Kelley

Secretary - Takiah Ford

Treasurer - Jaylin Charles

Historian - Keondré Sewell

CLASS MOTTO

“What feels like the end, is often the beginning.” - Author unknown

CLASS SONG

“Good Old Days” - Macklemore

CLASS FLOWER

Marigold

CLASS COLOR

Blue

CLASS SPONSORS

Donna Barber & Lynn Clark

NOT PICTURED

Chasity Ard

Kristianna Wilson