f-stop is an abbreviation for a camera lens aperture setting that corresponds to an f-number, which is the ratio of the focal length of a lens to the effective diameter of its aperture.

March came in with great alarm, announcing its hostile intent and we dispersed, Still, we live in a gorgeous place, and the Times welcomes readers to send us their best photographs; whatever they capture, an unusual image, person, place or thing, we want it. Photos can be of any subject, but we especially like people.

Please send photographs to David Adlerstein at dadlerstein@starfl.com. For more information, call 653-8894