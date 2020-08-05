Living in Panama City Beach before and after the Hurricane of 2018 I see a lot of trash on properties never cleaned or picked up, junk cars, trailers and people still living in them no sewage hookups garden hose for water.

Why is this allowed to continue without consequences, Code Enforcement? Chickens and roosters in residential areas? I'm confused, I thought I lived at the beach not a trashy campground. How about you?

July 4th bombs exploding for days, not firecrackers but strong enough to rock our home, why is this allowed? Dogs and children and Veterans traumatized for days, some still are. Let’s clean up our neighborhoods or enforce laws that will! Weeds so high the snakes crawl onto my mowed lawn and driveway to breathe!

Instead of worrying about banning scooter rentals, let’s clean up our residential areas. Blue tarps and damaged properties have had almost two years to get cleaned up time for action mayor!

The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches brought us here and who knew salt breezes would be replaced with smoke from trash burning and roosters crowing 24/7?

Jon Bruce, Panama City Beach

Due to the recent disturbing events in our country we believe we need to take a stand and have our voice heard.

We are for peace, not violence; we are for love not hate, we are for all lives not just the lives of certain groups, we are for law and order not defunding the police, we are for free speech not the cancel culture, we are for America and the principles it was founded on.

We acknowledge it is not a perfect nation.

We are not for the toppling of statues during protests to erase our history. We are for remembering our history to learn from it so we can become a better nation with God's help and guidance.

We believe everyone should be treated with kindness and respect.

James and Patricia Franko, Panama City